* Seek $75-$80/tonne and 7.5-8 cents/lb vs $60-$63.5 this
year
* Buys spot concentrate this week at TC/RCs of $77/7.7 cents
* Sellers see $68-$70/6.8-7 cents for 2013 term shipments to
China
By Polly Yam
LONDON, Oct 18 Chinese copper smelters are
seeking to increase treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for
2013 raw material concentrate term imports by about a quarter
from this year after they received higher charges for spot deals
this week.
Smelters had indicated TC/RCs of around $80 per tonne and 8
cents per lb for 2013 term concentrate shipments when they met
global miners during the annual London Metal Exchange (LME)
events this week, traders and sources at smelters said.
Miners did not make any offers for term deals during the
gathering in London.
The indicated TC/RCs are higher than the $60-$63.5 and
6-6.35 cents locked in for term shipments this year.
TC/RCs are typically a profit indicator to copper smelters.
Higher TC/RCs point to a rise in supply of refined metal because
smelters are willing to produce more.
Smelters were more confident in receiving higher term
charges for next year after they had bought spot shipments this
week in London, with TC/RCs reaching $77 and 7.7 cents for
clean, standard concentrates, smelter sources said.
Chinese smelters received $65 and 6.5 cents in TC/RCs for
spot clean, standard concentrate imports last month and $50 and
5.0 cents in August.
"Term TC/RCs should be settled at least $75 and 7.5 cents
for next year," a trading manager at a Chinese smelter said.
Supply of concentrates are expected to rise because of mine
expansions in Chile, the world's top copper miner, and as the
new Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia comes online, he
said.
Two Chinese smelters and one smelter-related firm recently
signed term contracts with Rio Tinto for Oyu Tolgoi
concentrates, smelter sources said. Two international trading
houses also are term buyers of Oyu Tolgoi concentrates.
Oyu Tolgoi is estimated to be one of the three largest
copper and gold deposits in the world. The Oyu Tolgoi project is
66 percent owned by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which
is majority-owned by Rio Tinto .
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters for converting
concentrate into refined metal, then the charges are deducted
from the sale price based on the LME copper prices. Higher
charges are typically seen when concentrate supply rises.
"Term TC/RCs could be $75 to $80 for next year. But then,
global miners may not be happy to give $80...so $75 probably the
most likely," a source at a hedge fund in London said.
MINERS MAY NOT AGREE TO SHARP RISE
China's demand for concentrate imports may rise next year
and global miners may not agree a sharp rise, seller sources
said.
More than 800,000 tonnes of new annual smelting capacity are
expected to come online next year in China, although the
capacity would start production around mid-year, cutting their
concentrate demand by half in 2013.
Chinese smelters may also want to import more concentrates
because they are keen to increase exports of refined metal using
a low-tax 'toll' policy.
The Chinese government in July cut taxes for toll trading,
under which seven large copper smelters are allowed to import
copper concentrates duty-free so long as they export the
finished metal. They were previously required to pay 3 percent
of import value of the raw materials when they shipped out the
finished metal.
The smelters are still subject to pay 17 percent value-added
tax on the value differential between the concentrate imports
and refined metal exports currently. The differential would be
mostly on TC/RCs the smelters receive, given both the
concentrate imports and refined metal export are based on the
LME prices.
"If Chinese smelters can settle around $70 and 7 cents, they
should be happy," said a concentrate seller whose firm owns a
small copper mine.
Extra supply of concentrates from Chile may be lower than
many have expected because there are always some unexpected
issues, a source who has close links with a global miner said.
The Chinese and global miners may settle at $68 to $70 and
6.8 cents to 7 cents in 2013 term TC/RCs, two London-based
traders said.
A global miner was also seeking to settle 2013 term TC/RCs
on a quarterly basis with the Chinese, they said.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anthony
Barker)