* Seek $75-$80/tonne and 7.5-8 cents/lb vs $60-$63.5 this year

* Buys spot concentrate this week at TC/RCs of $77/7.7 cents

* Sellers see $68-$70/6.8-7 cents for 2013 term shipments to China

By Polly Yam

LONDON, Oct 18 Chinese copper smelters are seeking to increase treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2013 raw material concentrate term imports by about a quarter from this year after they received higher charges for spot deals this week.

Smelters had indicated TC/RCs of around $80 per tonne and 8 cents per lb for 2013 term concentrate shipments when they met global miners during the annual London Metal Exchange (LME) events this week, traders and sources at smelters said.

Miners did not make any offers for term deals during the gathering in London.

The indicated TC/RCs are higher than the $60-$63.5 and 6-6.35 cents locked in for term shipments this year.

TC/RCs are typically a profit indicator to copper smelters. Higher TC/RCs point to a rise in supply of refined metal because smelters are willing to produce more.

Smelters were more confident in receiving higher term charges for next year after they had bought spot shipments this week in London, with TC/RCs reaching $77 and 7.7 cents for clean, standard concentrates, smelter sources said.

Chinese smelters received $65 and 6.5 cents in TC/RCs for spot clean, standard concentrate imports last month and $50 and 5.0 cents in August.

"Term TC/RCs should be settled at least $75 and 7.5 cents for next year," a trading manager at a Chinese smelter said.

Supply of concentrates are expected to rise because of mine expansions in Chile, the world's top copper miner, and as the new Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia comes online, he said.

Two Chinese smelters and one smelter-related firm recently signed term contracts with Rio Tinto for Oyu Tolgoi concentrates, smelter sources said. Two international trading houses also are term buyers of Oyu Tolgoi concentrates.

Oyu Tolgoi is estimated to be one of the three largest copper and gold deposits in the world. The Oyu Tolgoi project is 66 percent owned by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which is majority-owned by Rio Tinto .

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters for converting concentrate into refined metal, then the charges are deducted from the sale price based on the LME copper prices. Higher charges are typically seen when concentrate supply rises.

"Term TC/RCs could be $75 to $80 for next year. But then, global miners may not be happy to give $80...so $75 probably the most likely," a source at a hedge fund in London said.

MINERS MAY NOT AGREE TO SHARP RISE

China's demand for concentrate imports may rise next year and global miners may not agree a sharp rise, seller sources said.

More than 800,000 tonnes of new annual smelting capacity are expected to come online next year in China, although the capacity would start production around mid-year, cutting their concentrate demand by half in 2013.

Chinese smelters may also want to import more concentrates because they are keen to increase exports of refined metal using a low-tax 'toll' policy.

The Chinese government in July cut taxes for toll trading, under which seven large copper smelters are allowed to import copper concentrates duty-free so long as they export the finished metal. They were previously required to pay 3 percent of import value of the raw materials when they shipped out the finished metal.

The smelters are still subject to pay 17 percent value-added tax on the value differential between the concentrate imports and refined metal exports currently. The differential would be mostly on TC/RCs the smelters receive, given both the concentrate imports and refined metal export are based on the LME prices.

"If Chinese smelters can settle around $70 and 7 cents, they should be happy," said a concentrate seller whose firm owns a small copper mine.

Extra supply of concentrates from Chile may be lower than many have expected because there are always some unexpected issues, a source who has close links with a global miner said.

The Chinese and global miners may settle at $68 to $70 and 6.8 cents to 7 cents in 2013 term TC/RCs, two London-based traders said.

A global miner was also seeking to settle 2013 term TC/RCs on a quarterly basis with the Chinese, they said. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anthony Barker)