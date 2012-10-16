LONDON Oct 16 The London Metal Exchange (LME) expects to attract more Chinese members, its chief executive Martin Abbott said on Tuesday, as the world's largest industrial metals marketplace moves closer to finalising its sale to the Hong Kong bourse.

The LME approved its first Chinese member, Bank of China International (BOCI) Global Commodities, in April this year, raising speculation that more Chinese companies could follow.

In a speech at the LME annual dinner, Abbott described BOCI's approval as a notable move, which could herald more interest from China, the world's top consumer of industrial metals.

"I am sure it (BOCI) will not be the last," he said.

The LME is hosting its last dinner and other LME Week events for the metals industry as an independent exchange, after members voted earlier this year in favour of a sale to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) for a price tag of $2.2 billion.

Abbot said the sale would ensure the exchange has a stronghold in Asian markets.

"Being part of the Hong Kong Exchanges...means there will be a potential for RMB (Chinese renminbi yuan) denominated products, for efficient global clearing solutions and for even closer working relations with mainland China," Abbot said in remarks prepared for the speech.

The sale of the 135-year-old exchange prompted some to anticipate the end of its open-outcry ring trading, but new participants appear willing to snap up available space.

Jefferies Bache, the brokerage arm of U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group, threw its hat in the ring last month after France's Natixis pulled back from commodities broking.

BOCI's Category 2 membership allows it to trade electronically and on the telephone, but not in rings.

WAREHOUSING

Commenting on steps to address the problem of lengthy queues which clients endure to withdraw metal from warehouses regulated by the LME, Abbott said the exchange was still conducting a review of the system.

"We are very much aware that we have a situation that is created by the economics of the aluminium industry and we are keen to mitigate its impact on other markets."

LME regulations allow companies operating warehouses in the global network registered by the exchange to release only a small fraction of their inventories each day.

Clients who have bought supplies can face long and costly waits, all the while paying rent to the warehouse companies.

On Monday the head of the Hong Kong bourse Charles Li said he would look into the controversial issue of long queues. (Editing by Anthony Barker)