LONDON Oct 7 The London Metal Exchange will
keep its London home base and not move to Asia, its new CEO said
on Monday in his first public remarks since taking up the role
officially last week.
"London is the centre of the business, we have no plans to
move the exchange to Hong Kong or anywhere else," Garry Jones
said at a seminar marking the start of the annual LME week
gathering in London.
Former CEO Martin Abbott had suggested this year that
increased regulation could drive the exchange east.
Jones said the LME's new owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing, would build two hubs: London to serve Europe
and America, and Hong Kong for Asia.
He also said the LME was a transparent marketplace with no
hidden agenda, adding it was not a player in the market.
The LME has been under a mountain of pressure concerning its
global warehousing network. It has been named a co-defendant in
several lawsuits in the United States.