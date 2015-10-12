(Repeats Oct. 9 column with no changes. The opinions expressed
By Andy Home
LONDON Oct 9 It's been three years since Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) bought the London
Metal Exchange (LME) and there is a sense that the makeover of
the venerable old lady of metals trading is finally starting to
bear fruit.
The warehousing demons that have so exercised the new
management team since the acquisition have been tamed, if not
fully laid to rest.
The infamous load-out queues that strained to the point of
breaking point relations with the LME's industrial users are
steadily declining and the exchange is now embarked on an
overdue root-and-branch overhaul of its physical delivery
function.
The LME has extended its foot-print into the precious metals
world with the successful takeover of the platinum and palladium
"fixes", although in this age of heightened regulatory
sensitivity, no-one calls them that any more.
New steel contracts will be launched next month, a second
attempt to carve out a slice of the fast-expanding ferrous
trading space. And talking of second times around, the LME is
once again cosying up to the Baltic Exchange, which spurned the
advances of its metallic cousin a couple of years back.
The LME is even starting to return some of the $2.2 billion
HKEx splashed out on its acquisition, contributing a nearby
doubling of net earnings to the bottom line in the first half of
the year thanks to fee hikes and the new LME clearing house.
The exchange will have much to showcase next week, when the
great and the good of the global metals business descend on
London for LME Week.
But there remains a simmering tension at the heart of this
east-west marriage with parts of the old LME establishment
worried that the revamp risks eroding some of the unique
characteristics that allowed the exchange to build its global
franchise in the first place.
And that franchise, meanwhile, is no longer undisputed as
others try to muscle into a space dominated by the LME for 138
years.
HEART AND SOUL
The LME has always been a curious beast in the world of
commodities trading, a living throw-back to its origins in the
Jerusalem coffee-house in 19th century London.
The uniqueness boils down to two interconnected features,
the ring, where traders still meet to engage in that archaic
ritual of open outcry, and a labyrinthine prompt date structure
that allows users to trade any day between cash and three
months.
Without the date structure, there would be no need for the
ring. Without the ring, the date structure would wither and
conceivably die.
What's exercising minds among the handful of brokers still
trading on the ring is the LME's drive to open up key parts of
the date structure to electronic trading.
The exchange calls it "enhancing liquidity". Ring traders
fear it will cannibalise liquidity. Their liquidity. Because
outright trading on the LME's benchmark three-month date has
already largely migrated to the screens but no-one has yet found
a way to replicate the plethora of potential spread trades in
the electronic world.
Emphasis on the word "yet" in that sentence because the LME
is proposing to appoint electronic market-makers to trade
specific dates and spreads in the cash-to-three-months prompt
date maze. The trial programme will cover aluminium, copper and
zinc, the LME's three highest-volume contracts.
The problem for the old guard is the programme will cover
the most liquid hubs of the nearby date structure, the first
three third-Wednesdays, spreads between them and spreads between
them and the rolling three-month date.
Such is the bread and butter of ring traders and indeed of
the ring itself.
Amplifying the sense of insecurity is the continued
contraction in the number of brokers trading in the ring.
The August departure of JPMorgan in favour of a second-tier
category membership has reduced to nine the brokers who still
form the spread-trading heart of the LME market.
There is no finite figure for how many brokers it takes to
form a liquid forum and there is no reason to believe that nine
cannot do the work of 10.
But the trend of falling ring membership has been running a
long time now and, despite the exchange's commitment to
retaining the magic circle of red leather chairs when it moves
to its new Finsbury Square home next year, if the trend
continues, the ring's capacity to handle the weight of orders
flowing through it will be increasingly challenged.
RIVALS
Without the ring and the date structure, the LME would start
to look a lot like every other standardised commodity exchange.
And without either, users might start using other exchanges.
Such a threat hasn't ever existed before. The LME reigned
supreme over global metals trading, bar the U.S.-centric copper
contract traded on CME.
But CME's ambitions are growing with a beefed-up product
suite, including aluminium premium contracts, an "all-in"
aluminium contract and, from an LME broker's perspective, the
somewhat ominously named "London zinc" contract.
And unlike a previous failed foray into aluminium, some of
the new offerings appear to be gaining traction. Certainly, the
U.S. premium contract, indexed against Platts' assessment of the
Midwest marketplace, has notched up turnover of over 700,000
tonnes so far this year with open interest steadily building.
That's still a fraction of what trades on the LME, which is
launching a suite of its own aluminium premium contracts next
month, but the LME's previous dominance of nonferrous metal
pricing is no longer undisputed.
And then there is the enigma which is the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (SHFE). It has over the last year
launched tin and nickel contracts, extending its nonferrous
offering to match that of the LME's core products.
SHFE is of course isolated behind the Great Capital Wall of
China and would in theory be prime candidate for marrying up
with HKEx in a commodities replica of the successful Stock
Connect model pioneered by the Hong Kong exchange with its
mainland counterparts.
But will it accept being partner? Or does it have its own
ambitions? SHFE has studiously kept its cards close to its
chest.
And while it remains so publicly ambivalent, HKEx's greater
vision of connecting China's vast metals industries with the
rest of the world remains limited to its slow-fuse
yuan-denominated "mini" contracts.
"A single flame" that will over time "become a fire",
according to a May blog by HKEx chief executive Charles Li.
While HKEx mulls its potential eastern marriage partners, it
can take a good deal of comfort that its western marriage is
starting to look a lot healthier after a rocky start.
The revamped LME is starting to fire on several cylinders.
Just as long as the fire doesn't burn out the old lady's heart.
