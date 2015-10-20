(Repeats Oct. 19 column with no changes. The opinions expressed
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON Oct 19 Thank heavens for Glencore
.
The Swiss trading and mining giant's announcement of massive
production cutbacks just ahead of LME Week did at
least lighten the otherwise decidedly downbeat mood among the
great and the good of the metals business meeting in London last
week.
The industrial metals sector is collectively reeling from
the unexpectedly sudden end to the so-called commodities
supercycle.
"No-one could have forecast the extent of the slowdown in
China," Rio Tinto's head of copper and coal, Jean Sebastien
Jacques, told a Bloomberg seminar. "We are no doubt facing tough
times".
And there was no shortage of industry executives and
analysts agreeing with that gloomy warning.
Just how tough will depend first and foremost on China,
which is a problem since no-one seems to have any clear idea as
to what exactly is happening in the country.
Moreover, as the industry relearns what an old-fashioned
non-supercycle looks like, China's own metals production
capacity is injecting a new uncertainty principle into how
supply should respond to low prices.
CHINESE BEAR COCKTAIL
China was the core driver of the commodities supercycle, not
least in terms of the industrial metals needed to build all
those new cities and associated infrastructure.
And it is China that has this year dowsed any remaining
supercycle flames.
The whole world, it seems, is fixated with the China
slowdown story but for metal markets "slowdown" doesn't capture
the severity of what has actually materialised.
And that may be down to the fact that metals usage has been
rocked by a triple-whammy of negative structural, cyclical and
destocking hits.
The nexus of this bear cocktail has been the construction
sector, previously a pillar of metals demand growth in the
country. Residential construction in particular is suffering
from a combination of all three trends.
Disentangling shorter-term drivers from structural shifts in
China is proving extremely tricky and may help explain why, to
quote Rio's Jacques, "both industry and investors are finding it
difficult to read the market".
The best attempt at an answer came from CRU Group's Grant
Colquhoun, speaking at the research house's Tuesday breakfast
meeting, which was, as ever, one of the week's more
thought-provoking seminar sessions.
China, Colquhoun argued, is "suffering from a cyclical
downturn whilst managing structural change." CRU's view is that
the cyclical is about to turn more positive but still within the
context of "the overriding story" of fixed asset investment
slowdown.
He highlighted the more positive signals currently emanating
from the services sector, citing a spectrum of "lower profile
consumer indicators" ranging from air passenger numbers to movie
box office revenues, and suggested that rising consumer
confidence would eventually help refire the struggling housing
market.
Throw in catch-up spending by the metals-intensive energy
grid and new targeted infrastructure spend by central government
and some sort of short-term bounce in usage is likely, albeit
one diminished by the bigger structural shifts underway.
QUESTIONS OF SUPPLY
Which may all be cold comfort for producers wrestling with
metal prices that are trading into industry cost curves.
Chinese "slowdown" has hit different metals in different
states of supply readiness.
At one extreme is aluminium, where the outlook is "awful",
CRU director Paul Robinson told the Bloomberg seminar.
Nickel is possibly just as bad with Andrew Mitchell of Wood
Mackenzie vying with Jorge Vasquez of Harbor Aluminium for just
which metal had the worse fundamentals during one session of the
LME's Monday seminar.
The problem with both is the lack of supply response to
current low prices.
The aluminium market is profoundly sceptical that China,
which is now the world's largest producer of the light metal,
has the will or even the desire to cut production in sufficient
quantities to rebalance the market.
For aluminium you could also read steel, another sector in
which Chinese capacity has grown massively over the course of
the last decade.
"There has been absolutely no reaction to falling (steel)
prices," noted Ken Hoffman of Bloomberg Intelligence. "The
market can't seem to clear" and rebound to margin positive
territory, he added.
It's not all China's fault.
Around 55 percent of the global nickel production sector is
cash negative right now, according to Woodmac's Mitchell but the
supply response has to date been anaemic.
That's in large part because everyone is waiting for the
demise of China's nickel pig iron sector, which is trapped
between rising costs and falling raw materials supply.
And while they hang on in there, stocks are steadily rising
to the point that even if the world does move into a supply
deficit this year, as many expect, the feed-through to higher
prices will be dampened by high inventory.
At least Glencore's announced zinc and lead cuts gave those
two markets a little cheer last week, but there is widespread
concern that China, a major supplier of both, might simply lift
its own production levels to a point where the cuts are negated.
Or as Alistair Ramsey of Metal Bulletin Research told the
LME Seminar, "for every shortfall China will find a supply
solution".
Copper, by the way, remains polarised between bears and
bulls, or maybe that should read between super- and not-so-super
bears.
BYE-BYE SUPERCYCLE
It's been a long time since the metals markets experienced
such a dramatic downturn in prices. No-one counts the Global
Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 because of China's shock-and-awe
infrastructure programme, which boosted both usage and prices
across the metallic board in double-swift time.
And analysts' traditional toolkit of using production
cost-curves to help define price troughs is looking decidedly
rusty.
Not only do costs move in real-time with prices, meaning any
cost curve calculation is by definition a "rear-view mirror", in
the words of CRU's Vanessa Davidson, but the cost-curve doesn't
mean much if a large part of the supply base doesn't react to
lower prices.
And that's the problem this time around. China is no longer
simply buyer of imported metal as it has been in the past but is
now major producer as well and there is growing evidence that it
is playing by different rules.
A Chinese supply response to current low prices, is "one of
the great unknowns and may be a reason why history might not
repeat itself," conceded CRU's Colin Pratt.
Pratt did, though, describe the current gloom and doom as a
case of "irrational depression", arguing that based on long-term
marginal costs, several metals are trading at levels which have
defined previous cycle troughs.
Or as one banker more pithily put it, "if things were really
that bad, we'd all be out of jobs".
Amid the dazed confusion that characterised last week's
events, though, one thing is certain.
The supercycle is now history. And boom and bust has
returned with a vengeance.
(Editing by David Evans)