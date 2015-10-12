* Mitsui latest to join broad retreat from some commodity
markets
* Trades precious metals in Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, New
York
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Oct 12 Mitsui will close its
precious metals businesses in London and New York at the end of
this year, two sources familiar with the situation said, due to
sliding commodity prices and more stringent regulation.
"Mitsui is shutting down precious in London and New York in
December," one source said.
A spokesman for the Japanese trading house declined to
comment.
Mitsui, which started trading precious metals in 1970, is
the latest to join a retreat by banks and brokers from some
commodity markets as profits and prices tumble on concern about
slowing Chinese economic growth.
Mitsui & Co. Precious Metals Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Mitsui & Co incorporated in the United States, has a team of
approximately 50 trading gold, silver, platinum, palladium,
rhodium, ruthenium and iridium from offices in Hong Kong, London
and New York.
The sources did not know how many jobs would be affected
across trading, sales and research.
Mitsui trades precious metals on the Tokyo Commodity
Exchange (TOCOM) in Japan and also has offices in Hong Kong.
"The decision will affect global operations, as it will
reduce volumes," the second source said.
The trading house also participates in the twice-daily
auction setting the London silver benchmark run by
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Thomson Reuters. Its
withdrawal would leave five banks to set the price.
Last month, Mitsui was included by Switzerland's competition
authority WEKO on a list of banks being investigated for
possible collusion over the pricing of precious metals.
Mitsui not only joins Western banks, including Barclays and
Deutsche Bank, in cutting back on commodities, but also
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International Plc, which withdrew from
its London-based commodities business, last year.
Commodities trading revenue for 10 of the world's biggest
banks continued to fall to $2.6 billion in the first half of
2015, compared to $3.5 billion in the same 2014 period,
according to estimates from analytics firm Coalition.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore.
Editing by Veronica Brown and William Hardy)