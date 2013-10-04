* Copper firms Luvata, KME say LME plan shows intent to
improve system
* 100-day wait to get metal still too long - aluminium
industry
* If approved, plan to come into effect next April
By Maytaal Angel and Susan Thomas
LONDON, Oct 4 Top European copper users have
backed the London Metal Exchange's plan to reform its
warehousing system, even as a smarting aluminium industry stays
frustrated with storage practices blamed for inflating charges
to obtain material.
Warehouse companies owned by big banks and trade houses have
made money by building stocks in LME-registered warehouses and
allowing queues to grow for clients seeking to withdraw
material, all the time charging rent.
End-users say this has caused waiting times of more than a
year to get metal out, distorting availability and inflating
physical prices or "premiums" to record highs - especially for
aluminium, which is in chronic oversupply.
In an effort to address those concerns, the LME has proposed
that as of next April, a warehouse company with wait times of
more than 100 days in a single location must load out more metal
than it loads in, according to a formula.
"We believe with regards LME warehousing there is clear
willingness and clear intent to improve the situation so today
we are less worried," John Peter Leesi, chief executive of
copper products maker Luvata, told Reuters ahead of the LME Week
industry gathering in London.
Riccardo Garre, chief executive of copper fabricator KME
Group, the industrial unit of Italy's Intek Group SpA
, said: "The proposal is at least trying to prevent
deregulation of the warehousing rules. It will help prevent
further deterioration."
'BEYOND THE WIT OF MAN'?
The proposal will be voted on this month, but top-level
sources say that given the unprecedented regulatory scrutiny of
warehousing, the LME might have to consider forcing warehouses
to cut wait times further.
"We look forward to improvements but one of our concerns is
that a queue of 100 days is still not acceptable," Alex
Jennings, chief purchasing officer at beverage can maker Rexam,
said. "It shouldn't be beyond the wit of man to get metal out of
a warehouse in a shorter period (than 100 days)."
Sources familiar with the matter said from their discussions
with the LME it was likely the exchange would endorse the
proposal as it is, but the LME could shorten the 100-day wait
time.
"Twenty days would be good, but we think there could be a
compromise at 50," a metals industry source said. "We believe
this will be an ongoing process, and the proposal is just the
beginning of the changes the LME will make."
Under current LME rules, warehouse companies with more than
900,000 tonnes in one location are required to load out metal at
a minimum rate of just 3,000 tonnes per day, regardless of how
much is delivered into the facility.
COPPER MARKET SATISFIED
Aluminium consumers say the rules have enabled warehouse
owners including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan,
Glencore-Xstrata and trade house Trafigura to build
lucrative backlogs at their storage depots.
However, in contrast to copper consumers Luvata and KME,
they do not believe the LME's plan to reduce wait times to a
maximum of 100 days is far-reaching enough.
"We believe that the changes would gradually shift the
market in the right direction. However, (they) would be
difficult to administer and enforce and would take too long. No
delivery delay is acceptable," Nick Madden, chief supply chain
officer at aluminium user Novelis, said in his latest blog.
Meanwhile, top aluminium producers such as Alcoa and
Rusal are openly hostile to the LME's warehouse plan,
warning that it risks creating further market distortions by
incentivising the storage of aluminium in non-LME warehouses.
The LME, however, has little scope to accommodate the
concerns of aluminium producers who have benefited from rising
premiums, given it is facing unprecedented political pressure to
reform its warehouse rules.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S.
Justice Department have begun preliminary probes into all LME
warehouse companies, while the LME is also a co-defendant in
private lawsuits filed by U.S. aluminium consumers.
Premiums are paid above the LME cash price to cover physical
delivery costs such as transport and insurance. In the aluminium
spot market, they have risen in Europe from $145 per tonne in
December 2011 to a record near $300 a tonne in June.