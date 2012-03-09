MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 9 LMI Aerospace Inc, which makes parts for the aerospace and defense industries, posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by higher costs, program delays and some order cancellations.
The company cut its 2012 sales forecast to between $282 million and $298 million, from $290 million to $308 million it predicted earlier.
For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $4.1 million, or 35 cents a share, from $3.1 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $65 million.
For the quarter, analysts had expected earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $67.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the St. Louis-based company closed at $19.70 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.