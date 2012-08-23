AMSTERDAM Aug 23 Dutch state owned gas operator Gasunie and the world's largest independent storage tank operator Vopak signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell as the first customer for its LNG Break bulk terminal in Rotterdam, a statement issued on Thursday said.

"The new terminal will receive LNG by pipeline from Gate terminal and break down the LNG into smaller quantities for further distribution," Vopak and Gasunie said in a joint statement.

The LNG terminal is expected to be operational at the end of 2014.