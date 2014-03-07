March 7 Tensions in Ukraine have spurred U.S. officials to press the government to speed up exports of abundant U.S. natural gas to Europe as Russia moves to take control of part of the embattled nation. Europe gets roughly a quarter of its gas supply from Russia, about half of which is piped through Ukraine, heightening fears that it could cut pipeline shipments of the fuel to the European Union at will. The EU is reluctant to impose economic sanctions against Russia as it moves to take control of the Crimean Peninsula, straining relations with the West. A U.S. Senator on Thursday introduced a bill to push the Obama administration to speed up liquefied natural gas (LNG) export approvals. Last month, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) approved LNG exports from Sempra Energy's Cameron terminal in Louisiana, the sixth of its kind since 2011. Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass project in Louisiana was the first to receive approval in 2011 and is the only plant under construction with U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval. Below is a table showing the proposed and potential LNG export plants in North America according to FERC. Capacity is in billion cubic feet per day (*indicates project has received DOE, non-free trade agreement approval). Approved by FERC Project State Company Start Up Capacity *Sabine Pass Louisiana Cheniere Energy 2015 2.6 Proposed to FERC *Freeport LNG Texas Freeport LNG/FLNG 2015 1.8 Liquefaction *Lake Charles Louisiana Southern Union-Trunkline TBD 2 LNG *Cove Point Maryland Dominion 2016 0.77 *Hackberry Louisiana Sempra-Cameron LNG 2018 1.7 Coos Bay Oregon Jordan Cove Energy Project 2017 0.9 Elba Island Georgia Southern LNG Company TBD 0.35 Lavaca LNG Texas Excelerate Liquefaction 2017 1.38 Magnolia LNG Louisiana LNG Limited 2017 1.07 Sabine Pass, TX Texas ExxonMobil-Golden Pass 2018 2.1 Corpus Christi Texas Cheniere Energy 2017 2.1 Plaquemines Parish Louisiana CE FLNG 2018 1.07 Astoria Oregon Oregon LNG 2017 1.3 Sabine Pass, LA Louisiana Sabine Pass Liquefaction 2017 1.3 (expansion) Potential U.S. Project Sites Cameron Parish Louisiana Gasfin Development TBD 0.2 Brownsville Texas Gulf Coast LNG Export TBD 2.8 Pascagoula Mississippi Gulf LNG Liquefaction TBD 1.5 Cameron Parish Louisiana Venture Global TBD 0.7 Cameron Parish Louisiana Waller LNG Services TBD 0.16 Ingleside Texas Pangea LNG 2018 1.09 Proposed Canadian Sites Kitimat British Columbia Apache Canada 2015 0.7 Douglas Island British Columbia BC LNG Export Cooperative 2014 0.25 Kitimat British Columbia LNG Canada 2020 3.2 Potential Canadian Project Sites Prince Rupert Island British Columbia BG Group 2021 4.2 Goldboro LNG Nova Scotia Pieridae Energy Canada 2020 0.7 Melford Nova Scotia H-Energy 2020 1.8 Prince Rupert Island British Columbia Pacific Northwest LNG TBD 2.5 Prince Rupert Island British Columbia ExxonMobil-Imperial TBD 3.8 Squamish British Columbia Woodfibre LNG Export TBD 0.3 (Reporting by Edward McAllister and Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bernadette Baum)