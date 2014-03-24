March 24 The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday
gave Veresen Inc approval to export liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from its Jordan Cove LNG plant in Coos Bay, Oregon, to
countries with which the United States does not have a free
trade agreement, removing a key hurdle for the project to go
ahead.
The conditional approval would allow LNG exports of 0.8
billion cubic feet per day from the Oregon terminal for up to 20
years, potentially to importers across Asia. This is the seventh
project approval to export from the United States to LNG
importers across the globe and comes as U.S. output hits record
highs.
The project, the first U.S. West Coast project outside
Alaska to receive DOE approval, is expected online in 2017,
pending construction approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission.
The debate surrounding LNG exports from the United States
has intensified in recent weeks. Tensions in Ukraine have
spurred U.S. officials to press the government to speed up
exports of U.S. natural gas to Europe as Russia takes control
of Crimea.
It is unlikely that Jordan Cove, situated on the U.S. West
Coast, would help supply Europe, however. The next project on
the list for approval is LNG Development Company's Oregon LNG
project.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) approved LNG
exports from Sempra Energy's Cameron terminal in
Louisiana, the sixth of its kind since 2011.
Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass project in Louisiana
was the first to receive approval in 2011 and is the only plant
under construction.
Below is a table showing the proposed and potential LNG
export plants in North America according to FERC. Capacity is in
billion cubic feet per day (*indicates project has received DOE,
non-free trade agreement approval).
Approved by FERC
Project State Company
Start Up Capacity
*Sabine Pass Louisiana Cheniere Energy
2015 2.6
Proposed to FERC
*Freeport LNG Texas Freeport LNG/FLNG
2015 1.8
Liquefaction
*Lake Charles Louisiana Southern
Union-Trunkline TBD 2
LNG
*Cove Point Maryland Dominion
2016 0.77
*Hackberry Louisiana Sempra-Cameron
LNG 2018 1.7
*Coos Bay Oregon Jordan Cove
Energy Project 2017 0.9
Elba Island Georgia Southern LNG
Company TBD 0.35
Lavaca LNG Texas Excelerate
Liquefaction 2017 1.38
Magnolia LNG Louisiana LNG Limited
2017 1.07
Sabine Pass, TX Texas ExxonMobil-Golden
Pass 2018 2.1
Corpus Christi Texas Cheniere Energy
2017 2.1
Plaquemines Parish Louisiana CE FLNG
2018 1.07
Astoria Oregon Oregon LNG
2017 1.3
Sabine Pass, LA Louisiana Sabine Pass
Liquefaction 2017 1.3
(expansion)
Potential U.S. Project Sites
Cameron Parish Louisiana Gasfin
Development TBD 0.2
Brownsville Texas Gulf Coast LNG
Export TBD 2.8
Pascagoula Mississippi Gulf LNG
Liquefaction TBD 1.5
Cameron Parish Louisiana Venture Global
TBD 0.7
Cameron Parish Louisiana Waller LNG
Services TBD 0.16
Ingleside Texas Pangea LNG
2018 1.09
Proposed Canadian Sites
Kitimat British Columbia Apache Canada
2015 0.7
Douglas Island British Columbia BC LNG Export
Cooperative 2014 0.25
Kitimat British Columbia LNG Canada
2020 3.2
Potential Canadian Project Sites
Prince Rupert Island British Columbia BG Group
2021 4.2
Goldboro LNG Nova Scotia Pieridae Energy
Canada 2020 0.7
Melford Nova Scotia H-Energy
2020 1.8
Prince Rupert Island British Columbia Pacific Northwest
LNG TBD 2.5
Prince Rupert Island British Columbia
ExxonMobil-Imperial TBD 3.8
Squamish British Columbia Woodfibre LNG
Export TBD 0.3
