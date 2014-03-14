March 14 Freeport LNG's proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in Texas inched closer to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with the release of a draft report on Friday finding the project would not cause significant environmental harm. Companies need approval from both the U.S. Department of Energy, which determines whether the proposed exports would be in the public interest, and FERC, which assesses safety and environmental effects of the projects' construction and operation. Freeport is one of four companies waiting for a decision from FERC after receiving permission from the DOE for exports to countries without free trade agreements with the United States. Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass project in Louisiana is the only terminal that has received permission from both agencies so far. FERC typically sets a schedule for carrying out its environmental review of each project, with decisions on licenses usually issued 30 to 90 days after the assessments are completed. Below is a table showing the proposed and potential LNG export plants in North America according to FERC and the release dates set for the commission's environmental reviews so far. Capacity is in billion cubic feet per day (*indicates project has received DOE, non-free trade agreement approval). Approved by FERC Project State Company Start Up Capacity *Sabine Pass Louisiana Cheniere Energy 2015 2.6 Proposed to FERC *Freeport LNG Texas Freeport LNG/FLNG 2015 1.8 Liquefaction *Lake Charles Louisiana Southern Union-Trunkline TBD 2 LNG *Cove Point Maryland Dominion 2016 0.77 *Hackberry Louisiana Sempra-Cameron LNG 2018 1.7 Coos Bay Oregon Jordan Cove Energy Project 2017 0.9 Elba Island Georgia Southern LNG Company TBD 0.35 Lavaca LNG Texas Excelerate Liquefaction 2017 1.38 Magnolia LNG Louisiana LNG Limited 2017 1.07 Sabine Pass, TX Texas ExxonMobil-Golden Pass 2018 2.1 Corpus Christi Texas Cheniere Energy 2017 2.1 Plaquemines Parish Louisiana CE FLNG 2018 1.07 Astoria Oregon Oregon LNG 2017 1.3 Sabine Pass, LA Louisiana Sabine Pass Liquefaction 2017 1.3 (expansion) Final environmental reviews scheduled by FERC Freeport LNG June 16, 2014 Cove Point May 15, 2014 Hackberry (Cameron LNG) April 30, 2014 Corpus Christi Oct. 8, 2014 Potential U.S. Project Sites Project State Company Start-up Capacity Cameron Parish Louisiana Gasfin Development TBD 0.2 Brownsville Texas Gulf Coast LNG Export TBD 2.8 Pascagoula Mississippi Gulf LNG Liquefaction TBD 1.5 Cameron Parish Louisiana Venture Global TBD 0.7 Cameron Parish Louisiana Waller LNG Services TBD 0.16 Ingleside Texas Pangea LNG 2018 1.09 Proposed Canadian Sites Kitimat British Columbia Apache Canada 2015 0.7 Douglas Island British Columbia BC LNG Export Cooperative 2014 0.25 Kitimat British Columbia LNG Canada 2020 3.2 Potential Canadian Project Sites Prince Rupert Island British Columbia BG Group 2021 4.2 Goldboro LNG Nova Scotia Pieridae Energy Canada 2020 0.7 Melford Nova Scotia H-Energy 2020 1.8 Prince Rupert Island British Columbia Pacific Northwest LNG TBD 2.5 Prince Rupert Island British Columbia ExxonMobil-Imperial TBD 3.8 Squamish British Columbia Woodfibre LNG Export TBD 0.3 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Marguerita Choy)