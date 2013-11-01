By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 1 Warren Buffett's Burlington
Northern-Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad captured headlines earlier
this year when it announced it would start trialling trains
powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
But even a pilot programme is still some way off. BNSF must
still convince U.S. rail regulators trains powered by highly
combustible natural gas can be operated safely.
North of the border, however, Canadian National Railways
(CN) has been successfully running an LNG-powered train
on the 480-kilometre line between Edmonton and Fort McMurray in
the oil sands region of Alberta since September 2012.
CN's train has a specially strengthened LNG tender,
manufactured by Chart Industries in Minnesota, placed between
two locomotives. The engines run on a blend of around 90 percent
LNG and 10 percent diesel, which provides the ignition.
In June, CN ordered four more LNG tenders from Wesport
Innovations to expand the testing programme. The first of these
new tenders will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2013.
The Westport tenders will each be able to hold over
10,000 gallons of LNG, providing a longer range than an ordinary
diesel locomotive and reducing the need for refuelling stops.
Each tender can support two locomotives, reducing the
capital investment required, and utilises a standard vehicle
design and conventional 40-foot LNG ISO tank, avoiding costly
design, testing and manufacturing work.
ACCELERATION
Two years ago, the idea that natural gas could capture a
substantial portion of the transport market seemed outlandish.
But compressed natural gas (CNG) and LNG are being used in a
growing number of public transit systems and waste collection
services which have their own dedicated central refuelling
systems.
Delivery services such as UPS and FedEx and
large haulage firms are trialling LNG-powered tractor-trailers
on selected long-distance routes in the United States.
An entire eco-system of engineering companies is developing
to supply the compressors, small-scale liquefaction units,
storage tanks and dispensing facilities to allow LNG and CNG to
be used on roads, railways, barges and ships, as well as in the
powerful engines used to drill and pressure pump new wells in
the oil and gas fields themselves.
Chart Industries announced on Thursday it has been
awarded a contract by an unnamed "major oil company" to build
and commission 20 retail LNG fuelling stations across North
America "built at existing truck stop sites with the intention
of adding dispensers alongside existing diesel fuelling lanes."
The entire network should be rolled out by June 2015 according
to the company.
Chart has already announced a series of contracts to provide
small-scale liquefaction plants, capable of producing around
100,000 gallons per day, including one in Texas to supply LNG
for high horsepower oilfield applications in the Eagle Ford
shale play.
In Canada, Westport has teamed up with locomotive
manufacturer Caterpillar Inc to demonstrate the first
high-pressure direct injection (HPDI) locomotive in 2014.
Funding is being provided by the federal government's
Sustainable Technology Development Canada agency as well as CN
and other rail operators.
CN's trains are fuelled from a small-scale liquefaction
plant operated by gas-producer Encana. Earlier this year, Encana
commissioned a small liquefaction plant producing
4-5,000 gallons of LNG per day 34 miles east of Calgary, which
supplies LNG to the railroad, among other customers.
The company is also developing a much larger plant, capable
of producing around 50,000 gallons per day near Grande Prairie,
to supply LNG fuel for drilling companies, mines, trains and
trucks in the oil patch.
U.S. RAIL TRIALS
BNSF and rival railroad Union Pacific have both
stated they plan to test LNG-powered locomotives on their route
networks. Both are among the largest diesel buyers in the United
States. While LNG locomotives would require costly retrofits and
new, specially designed tenders, using natural gas rather than
diesel would significantly cut their operating costs.
But despite the hype, the concept remains at a very early
stage. New locomotives and tenders must be approved by the U.S.
Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) which must certify they
are "in proper conditions and safe to operate without
unnecessary danger of personal injury" (49 USC Chapter 207).
The railroads must make a safety case to the FRA before
running any tests on their networks. On August 26, the FRA wrote
to the major trade associations representing the rail industry
outlining its conditions before granting approval for any tests.
"Recently, a number of railroads, vendors and other
interested parties have requested meetings with FRA staff to
discuss potential plans and testing programmes related to the
use of natural gas ... as an alternative fuel source by the
railroad industry," the agency's chief safety officer wrote.
"FRA is supportive of all efforts to use more efficient,
less polluting, and domestically produced fuel in rail
operations," he went on.
But "prior to initiating the testing of new dual-fuel
locomotives or tender vehicles, railroads and vendors must
conduct a comprehensive safety analysis that must be provided to
FRA for approval. This analysis must identify the risks of the
operation and any measures to mitigate those risks," the letter
went on.
In addition, the FRA will insist pilot programmes identify
any highway crossings at which there have previously been
incidents, and require additional safety measures to be taken at
them, such as flagging, meaning a person or other safety
mechanism will provide additional traffic control.
Tenders will have to be engineered to ensure they can
withstand the forces between the two locomotives as well as
avoid rupturing in the event of a crash.
Approval for the trials, let alone the trials themselves,
still appears some way off.
LNG could be a rolled out to a significant share of the
trucking fleet before it is in widespread use on the railways,
which would be ironic, because railroads with their centralised
fuelling facilities were thought to be more suited to using gas.
But there appears to be no insurmountable barrier to rolling
out dual-fuel locomotives across a large part of the North
American rail network if gas prices remain at a deep discount to
diesel.
TIPPING POINT
Following the oil shocks in 1973-74 and 1979-80, diesel and
residual fuel oil derived from crude lost much of their share of
the market for heating and power generation. Now the 2003-2011
oil shock threatens their last remaining dominant position in
the market for transport fuels.
Many oil analysts and exporting countries still
underestimate the risk, and assume it will never happen. But it
is the same blinkered thinking that confidently predicted shale
gas and oil production would never amount to much.
In 2012, the United States consumed almost 8.7 million
barrels of gasoline per day and 3.7 million barrels of
distillate fuels, most of them used in transportation, according
to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Much of that diesel fuel was used in trucks, locomotives and
high horsepower industrial engines, where its market share is
now threatened by LNG and CNG.
The equipment needed to compress and liquefy natural gas,
dispense it safely, store it on board, and use it in dual-fuel
engines is being rapidly developed and installed across North
America.
LNG as a transport fuel enjoys powerful backing from
petroleum producers like Shell as well as major
manufacturers and suppliers like Caterpillar and GE and
oilfield services companies like Schlumberger and Baker
Hughes.
The fuel market appears to be nearing a tipping point. If
the present gap between natural gas and crude oil prices remains
for another 2-3 years, it should be enough for natural gas to
establish a major beach-head in the transport market, pitting
crude oil in direct competition with natural gas.