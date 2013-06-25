* Total, Hellman & Friedman could sell 30 pct GTT stakes in
IPO
* GDF Suez to keep 40 pct stake; GTT value up to 1.8 bln
euros
* New investor likely to bet on LNG as bunker fuel
alternative
* GTT CEO expects 20 pct of ships could switch to LNG fuel
(Adds Korean shipping; LNG as shipping fuel)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, June 25 Total and private
equity firm Hellman & Friedman plan to sell their 30 percent
stakes in GTT, the world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings
for LNG tankers, in an IPO that could value GTT at up to $2.4
billion, sources close to the companies said.
Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), also 40 percent owned by GDF
Suez (GSZ.PA), has 70 percent of the market for the high-tech
alloy membranes that line the hulls of the world's liquified
natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Its main customers are Korean and Chinese shipbuilders who
pay GTT up to $10 million per ship. GTT says it has equipped
about 240 of the world's LNG carriers, which cost about $220
million apiece.
GTT chief executive Philippe Berterottiere told Reuters in
the firm's campus-like headquarters in a leafy suburb west of
Paris that lead shareholder GDF Suez was unlikely to sell, as it
increasingly sees itself as an LNG company.
"A sale of our stake in GTT is not on the cards," a GDF Suez
spokesman told Reuters. He declined to say whether GDF Suez was
willing to buy out the two other shareholders.
A source familiar with one of the shareholders told Reuters
that shareholders "will formally lodge a request to go public
with the French authorities in the second half of this year."
Neither Total nor Hellman & Friedman returned requests for
comment.
"Total is less likely to remain a GTT shareholder. As for
Hellman & Friedman, the logic of private equity firms is that
they go in and out," one industry source said.
The same source said GTT had been valued at between 1.3 and
1.8 billion euros.
Hellman & Friedman bought its 30 percent stake from Italian
energy engineering group Saipem in 2008 for 310
million euros.
MINUS 163 DEGREES
GTT and Norwegian competitor Moss Maritime have a virtual
duopoly on the lucrative niche market despite Korean
shipbuilders - which have a near monopoly on LNG tankers - have
tried for years to develop their own cryogenic technology.
They have paid GTT more than a billion dollars in royalties
over the past few years, according to Korean media reports.
The closure of Japan's nuclear plants following the
Fukushima disaster has led to a huge increase of LNG shipping to
to Asia and cheap shale gas in the United States is set to be
shipped to Asia in huge quantities in coming years.
GTT lines the inside of tanker hulls with 0.7 millimetre
thick nickel-iron Invar sheeting and insulation layers that
contain the LNG, frozen at minus 163 celsius.
Moss, which is a part of Italy's ENI-Saipem group, has a
very different technology and stores LNG in aluminium spherical
tanks that give its LNG carriers their distinctive shape.
Last year, sources told Reuters that Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries
, and Samsung Heavy Industries were
considering a joint billion-euro ($1.3 billion) bid for GTT to
prevent a Chinese rival from challenging their domination of the
global LNG carrier market.
South Korean shipping-to-shipbuilding conglomerate STX Group
and Shanghai's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding,
controlled by China State Shipbuilding Corp, are
also GTT customers.
Berterottiere said the most likely buyer would be a company
willing to pay a premium for GTT's potential to develop the
market for using LNG as fuel for ships.
While LNG carriers are propelled by the "boil-off" from the
LNG in their tanks, a small percentage of the frozen liquid that
slowly evaporates during the voyage, most ships use bunker fuel.
Berterottiere said that environmental regulations and the
shale-gas driven fall of gas prices are pushing shipowners to
install LNG-fired engines.
The trend is still in its infancy, as harbours lack the
infrastructure for LNG refuelling, but gas producers expect LNG
could quickly gain market share once the logistics are in place.
Berterottiere said he expects 20 to 30 percent of ships
worldwide could switch to LNG by the end of the decade.
"Whoever is going to buy a stake in GTT has to be convinced
that LNG will take a significant share of the market for ship
propulsion," Berterottiere said.
GTT last year earned a net profit of 30 million euros on
sales of 90 million and expects turnover to more than double
this year to 200 million.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Editing by Louise Ireland)