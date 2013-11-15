JAKARTA Nov 15 Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro liquefied natural gas (LNG) project will commence production only in March 2015 compared to an earlier target of 2014, major shareholder Mitsubishi Corporation said on Friday.

Indonesia has several gas infrastructure projects in the works among plans to meet its mushrooming energy demands, but is struggling to increase gas exports and output.

LNG plants commonly run behind schedule and over budget. The Donggi-Senoro plant was one of three such plants in the Asia Pacific set to come online in 2014 and its delay will exacerbate an already tight market for LNG.

A spokesman for Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo told Reuters the current target for production is the end of March 2015. He acknowledged the delay but did not give a particular reason for it.

Other shareholders in the Donggi-Senoro project include South Korea's Kogas, Indonesia's Medco Energi Internasional and Pertamina.

Construction of the 2.1 million tonne per year (MTPA) Donggi-Senoro project, situated in Central Sulawesi, is now 85 percent complete, Donggi-Senoro CEO Gusrizal was quoted in domestic media on Friday as saying.

"The total investment is about $2.08 billion," Gusrizal said.

According to Indonesian national gas company Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN), gas demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy will reach 5.4 billion standard cubic feet per day this year, almost half of which fuels power stations.

PGN is currently finalising a gas purchase agreement for its 2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) in Lampung to supply gas to the Sumatra region. It expects the facility to be operational by July 2014. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)