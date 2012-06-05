TOKYO, June 5 Japan's third-biggest utility, Chubu Electric Power Co, said on Tuesday it accepted the delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker from France for the first time on June 3.

The shipment is thought to be Japan's first LNG import from France.

In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis following last year's earthquake and tsunami, the then-prime minister prodded Chubu to shut its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant indefinitely due to concerns it might also be hit by a big earthquake, prompting Chubu to boost purchases of fossil fuels.