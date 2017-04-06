TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it
had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply
Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas
(LNG) business.
JERA, the world's top LNG importer, has been forming
alliances with other big LNG buyers to secure more flexible
supply contracts in a move which shifts power to importers from
producers as oversupply grows.
JERA, a fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power
and Chubu Electric Power, said it and DUSUP
would discuss opportunities for mutual collaboration in the LNG
business, including joint procurement of LNG and opportunities
for cooperation related to LNG shipping and storage capacity.
DUSUP procures natural gas through national and
international pipelines and through the development of an LNG
import facility called a floating storage regasification unit
(FSRU) in Jebel Ali.
"JERA believes that strengthening its relationship with
DUSUP will contribute to expanding business opportunities for
both companies," JERA said in a statement.
The Tokyo-based firm last month signed a similar agreement
with two of the world's biggest LNG buyers, Korea Gas Corp
(KOGAS) and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) to exchange
information and cooperate in the joint procurement of LNG.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori. Editing by Jane Merriman)