TOKYO Nov 23 A new Japanese regulatory probe
into sales restrictions for liquefied natural gas (LNG)
contracts will be at the forefront of discussion as the
industry's biggest buyers and sellers gather in Tokyo this week.
Representatives from major LNG producers Qatar, Australia
and Malaysia will meet with buyers from companies including
Japan's Jera Co, the world's biggest buyer of the fuel, and
Taiwan's CPC Corp to find ways to address a market where demand
is only about 76 percent of supply, Thomson Reuters Eikon data
shows. The overhang is leading the industry to question
everything from how the fuel is priced to how it is sold.
Adding to the disruption, the Japan Fair Trade Commission is
examining whether destination clauses, long-time features of LNG
sales contracts that restrict buyers from selling cargoes to
third parties, are anti-competitive. The investigation could
force the renegotiation of billions of dollars of existing LNG
contracts.
Buyers in Japan, the world's biggest LNG importer, have long
complained about destination clauses and will voice their
displeasure again at the LNG producers and consumers conference
on Thursday.
"It is desirable to have no destination restrictions,"
Takehiro Honjo, president of Osaka Gas, Japan's second
biggest city gas company, said on Friday. He added that about 20
percent of its current LNG contracts do not have the clauses.
Japan's buyers are now overcommitted to their contractual
LNG cargoes as demand is dropping. They want more leeway to
resell the spare cargoes but are prevented by the clauses.
"Japan appears to be following Europe's example, (which) led
to these clauses being reviewed in a number of gas and LNG
supply arrangements and supported improved flexibility," said
Kerry Anne Shanks, vice president, Asia gas and LNG research, at
Wood Mackenzie.
She pointed to the example of Spain, where re-exports of
cargoes totalled nearly 4 million tonnes in 2014. A cargo is
typically about 110,000 tonnes.
Producers have rebuffed the objections. But, they are having
to reconsider that position because of increasing U.S. LNG
exports, which do not carry the destination restrictions.
Japan, Europe, South Korea, China and India, which together
account for about 80 percent of the world's total LNG imports,
have jointly called for relaxing or abolishing the destination
clause, Japan's trade ministry said.
Major sellers could be convinced to relax or remove the
restrictions if buyers would make other concessions, said a
source familiar with their thinking.
"Cancelling the clause will have to result in some give
elsewhere," said the source.
But with prices down by nearly two-thirds from their 2014
high LNG-AS and more supply coming to market, gas consumers,
who use the fuel for power generation and for cooking, have more
power to force through changes.
"It's a buyers market now. We are asking them (sellers) not
to include destination restrictions as much as possible and we
have made some progress on reaching an understanding," Tokyo Gas
Executive Officer Kentaro Kimoto, who is in charge of the
company gas resources department told reporters on Monday.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)