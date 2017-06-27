TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Fair Trade Commission
(JFTC) said it will brief on its probe into liquefied natural
gas (LNG) trading practices at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.
The commission late last year ordered the country's LNG
buyers to provide details on contract requirements that prevent
them from reselling the fuel to third parties.
Markets have been waiting to hear from the powerful
anti-monopoly regulator on an investigation into whether
so-called destination clauses limit competition, which could
lead to billions of dollars of LNG contracts being renegotiated.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)