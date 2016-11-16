TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's Fair Trade Commission
(JFTC) has ordered the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG)
buyers to provide details on contract requirements that prevent
them from reselling the fuel to third parties, according to a
source with direct knowledge of the inquiry.
The move suggests the powerful anti-monopoly regulator has
launched a formal investigation into whether the so-called
destination clauses limit competition and could lead to hundreds
of billions of dollars LNG contracts being renegotiated.
Japan, the world's biggest LNG buyer, and other Asian buyers
have complained that the long-established practice of adding the
clauses to LNG contracts places unfair restrictions on trading
the fuel when it would make more economic sense to sell to other
markets.
The JFTC inquiries were made under the country's
anti-monopoly law and companies failing to comply with the order
could be subject to penalties, said the source at one of
country's main LNG buyers.
"It looks like the FTC began making a move on destination
clause late last month," said the source, who added his company
received the order in October.
The deadline for responses is the end of this month, the
source said.
A spokesman at the JFTC declined to comment, when contacted
by Reuters.
Producers have rebuffed objections to the clauses, but that
is changing as U.S. LNG supplies, which are linked to gas prices
instead of the traditional connection to oil prices, have become
available.
In the last decade, the European Commission forced through
the renegotiation of billions of dollars of LNG contracts after
finding destination clauses hurt competition.
Japan's trade ministry issued a report in May recommending
Japan should abolish or relax destination clauses in the future
so that the utilities can take advantage of reselling and
arbitrage trading opportunities in pursuit of more reasonable
prices.
Japan, Europe, South Korea, China and India, which together
account for about 80 percent of the world's total LNG imports,
have jointly called for relaxing or abolishing the destination
clause, the trade ministry said.
