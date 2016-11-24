TOKYO Nov 24 State-run Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) is set to provide a 200 million
euro ($211 million) loan to the Yamal liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project in Russia led by Novatek, JBIC's Chief
Executive Officer Tadashi Maeda said on Thursday, with a
contract to be signed in December.
The bank is also planning to set up an investment fund with
the Russian Direct Investment Fund, with each contributing half
of a total of about 100 billion yen ($886 million), Maeda said,
speaking to a group of reporters on the sidelines of an energy
conference in Tokyo.
($1 = 0.9493 euros)
($1 = 112.9200 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)