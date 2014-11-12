TOKYO, Nov 12 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for Japanese buyers rose for a second straight month in
October, the government said on Wednesday, as seasonal demand
climbed with utilities stockpiling for the approach of winter in
the Northern hemisphere.
The gains are likely to prove shortlived as Asian buyers are
facing the prospect of lower import costs for the first winter
since the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011, with rising supplies
helping to ease any shortages.
Spot LNG contracted in October for delivery to Japan
averaged $15.30 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), up
from $13.20 from a month earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry (METI) said. Cargoes arriving last month averaged
$12.40 per mmBtu, compared with $11.30 in September.
Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS rose to $15 per mmBtu in late
September, but have declined steadily since then to $12.90 per
mmBtu last week, bucking a seasonal rise in prices at this time
of the year.
Japan, which takes about a third of the world's LNG imports,
shipped in a record 87.73 million tonnes in the year through
March. The average spot price is based on about 10 percent of
the nation's purchases of the super-chilled fuel.
Japan started releasing spot LNG prices in April to add
transparency to the market amid concern about rising fuel costs
in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the
Fukushima crisis.
The METI survey looks at samples of fixed prices for LNG
sold to power companies and utilities among others, and excludes
spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural
gas Henry Hub index.
For the monthly price report from METI, click (here)
The following table lists monthly prices for LNG in million
British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the
month and for those that arrived during the month.
Month Contract price Arrival price
October $15.30 $12.40
September $13.20 $11.30
August $11.40 $12.50
July $11.80 $13.80
June $13.80 $15.00
May $14.80 $16.30
April $16.00 $18.30
March $18.30 n/a
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by
Joseph Radford)