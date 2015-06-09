TOKYO, June 9 Japan on Tuesday skipped publishing monthly data on the average spot prices paid by buyers in the country for liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to a lack of trades in May, the latest sign of tepid global demand for the fuel. The LNG market has been struggling with oversupply as Australian projects ramp up output, ahead of more new developments coming online in the United States over the next year. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) publishes the price average only when there is a total of at least two spot LNG trades from two companies. A ministry official declined to say whether there had been any trades at all in May. This marks the first time that no prices have been published since Tokyo started surveying spot LNG prices in March 2014, looking to add transparency to the market amid concerns about rising fuel costs in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the Fukushima crisis. Earlier METI data had shown that spot LNG contracted in April for delivery to Japan averaged $7.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $8 the month before, less than half the level a year ago. Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for July were broadly stable late last week as lower production from some export plants still left plenty of supply to meet weak global demand. The trade ministry survey looks at samples of fixed prices for LNG sold to power companies and utilities among others, and excludes spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. For the monthly price report from METI, click (here). The following table lists monthly prices for LNG per million British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the month and those that arrived during the month. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2015 May n/a n/a 2015 April $7.60 $7.90 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)