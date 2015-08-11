TOKYO, Aug 11 Japan on Tuesday skipped publishing a monthly average import price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) for July, due to a lack of import cargoes arriving in the country, another sign that global demand for the fuel is faltering. It was only the second time that Japan's trade ministry has failed to announce a level since it started publishing the spot arrival prices in April last year. It means a maximum of one spot cargo arrived in the country last month, based on the ministry's rules for calculating the price. Asian spot prices for LNG LNG-AS, already about 60 percent off a record last year, may fall further in the second half of 2015 as tepid demand comes up against a flood of supplies and oil prices remain weak. The average import price of LNG into Japan, the world's biggest buyer of the fuel, fell to its lowest in nearly six years in June, to just above the Asian spot price. With oil prices at less than half of last year's peak, Japan - which buys most of its gas on contracts linked to oil and takes about a third of global LNG shipments - has little incentive to turn to spot cargoes, according to analysts and traders. The ministry, however, was able to publish an average contract price for July, which it said was set at $7.90 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). Asian spot LNG prices for September delivery were up slightly last week to $8.00/mmBtu from $7.95/mmBtu a week earlier. The trade ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a delivery-ex ship basis. For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1) The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2015 July $7.90 n/a 2015 June $7.60 $7.60 2015 May n/a n/a 2015 April $7.60 $7.90 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Anand Basu)