TOKYO, Nov 11 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for delivery in October to Japan, the world's biggest
buyer, rose from the lowest level since Japan's government
started publishing figures last year, official data released on
Wednesday showed.
The average spot LNG price rose to $7.60 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) last month from $7.40 per mmBtu in
September, the lowest since March last year, the trade ministry
said in a release.
Prices remained well below those in early 2014 as a supply
glut has pushed prices steadily lower during the last year and a
half.
The fall was in line with benchmark Asian spot LNG prices
LNG-AS, which rose to $7.10 per mmBtu at the end of October
from $6.80 per mmBtu at the end of September. They were trading
last week at around $7.50 per mmBtu with few cargoes changing
hands.
The trade ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by
Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding
cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index.
It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two
eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a
delivery-ex ship basis.
For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1)
The following table lists the monthly average prices in
mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes.
Year Month Contract price Arrival price
2015 Oct $7.60 $7.90
2015 Sept $7.40 $7.70
2015 Aug $8.10 $7.70
2015 July $7.90 n/a
2015 June $7.60 $7.60
2015 May n/a n/a
2015 April $7.60 $7.90
2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60
2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70
2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90
2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10
2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30
2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40
2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30
2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50
2014 July $11.80 $13.80
2014 June $13.80 $15.00
2014 May $14.80 $16.30
2014 April $16.00 $18.30
2014 March $18.30 n/a
