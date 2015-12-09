TOKYO, Dec 9 The price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes arriving in November in Japan, the world's biggest buyer, fell to its lowest since the Japanese government started publishing figures last year, official data released on Wednesday showed. The average price for cargoes arriving last month fell to $7.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $7.90 per mmBtu in October and the lowest since March last year, the trade ministry said in a release. A supply glut of LNG has pushed prices steadily lower during the last year-and-a-half, with benchmark Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS last quoted at $7.20. The average price for cargoes contracted during November fell to $7.40 per mmBtu, down from $7.60 in October and matching the level in September, which was the lowest since March last year, according to the ministry's release. The ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a delivery-ex ship basis. For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1) The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2015 Nov $7.40 $7.50 2015 Oct $7.60 $7.90 2015 Sept $7.40 $7.70 2015 Aug $8.10 $7.70 2015 July $7.90 n/a 2015 June $7.60 $7.60 2015 May n/a n/a 2015 April $7.60 $7.90 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)