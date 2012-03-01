* Japan in talks with 3 companies
* Japan demand for imported energy on the rise
NEW YORK, March 1 Japanese companies are
in talks to buy liquefied natural gas from proposed U.S. export
projects, as demand for imported energy surges following the
closure of many earthquake-hit nuclear reactors, according to a
Bloomberg News report on Thursday.
Japan is in discussions with Sempra Energy's Cameron
LNG project in Louisiana, Dominion Resources' Cove Point
project in Maryland and Freeport LNG in Texas, all of which are
awaiting approval to export LNG, the report said, quoting
Hisayoshi Ando, director general of natural resources and fuel
at the trade ministry.
Sempra declined to comment and Freeport and Dominion were
not immediately available, though all have in the past said they
are in discussions with multiple buyers, some of which are in
Asia. Exports from Freeport could begin as early as 2015,
pending regulatory approval, with Cove Point and Cameron
expected after that.
Potentially none of Japan's nuclear reactors will be up and
running this summer when electricity demand peaks, trade
minister Yukio Endo told parliament on Thursday.
A shortfall in domestic power generation since last year's
Fukushima earthquake has increased Japan's demand for LNG, which
is natural gas cooled to liquid for shipping.
Meanwhile, record natural gas supply from shale deposits has
swamped the U.S. market, prompting a string of export projects
looking to profit from gas prices in Asia that are currently
about seven times higher than U.S. prices.