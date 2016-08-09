(Corrects year of European Commission ruling in 10th paragraph
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Jera, the world's biggest
importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is raising the pressure
on exporters to allow it to resell gas it has to take under
long-term supply contracts.
Most LNG contracts forbid importers from reselling their
cargoes under so-called destination clauses. But, soaring
supply, especially from Australia and North America, and
slumping demand has importers unable to absorb their contracted
volumes. As a result, they are seeking more flexibility.
Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power
and Chubu Electric Power, took over its parent
companies' existing fuel contracts last month. With an annual
offtake of 40 million tonnes, it's now the world's biggest LNG
buyer, topping Korea Gas Corp.
Jera's Chief Fuel Transactions Officer and Senior Executive
Vice President, Hiroki Sato, told Reuters that he did not want
to have any further discussions involving destination clauses
with producers.
"I'm aiming to have destination clauses out of the
discussions," he said.
Sato is keen to see Japan's big LNG importers join together
to put pressure on exporters and extract more beneficial terms.
To strengthen Japan's negotiating position further, he would
welcome if Tokyo Gas and Kansai Electric merged LNG procurement
like Jera and hoped that LNG purchases could be consolidated.
"Grouping Japanese buyers to two or three firms roughly the
size of KOGAS would be best to lower energy cost and improve
Japan's trade balance," he said.
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
Jera has repeatedly voiced its opposition to destination
clauses, but now hopes get more government support.
The European Commission in 2004 ruled that destination
clauses infringe competition. Now, Japan's Fair Trade Commission
(JFTC) is exchanging information with the government on
destination clauses.
"If JFTC judged that the clause would hamper fair market
principles, then that would become a big weapon," Sato said.
LNG exporters that use destination clauses are also coming
under pressure from the United States, where Cheniere Energy
started exporting this year and sent its first cargo to
Asia last month through the newly expanded Panama Canal.
As opposed to the contracts from most new Australian LNG
projects, U.S. LNG is priced off domestic spot markets and does
not include destination restrictions.
For Jera, less than 10 percent of its contracted supplies
are completely destination free. The vast majority come with
conditions such as profit-sharing of re-sold cargoes or an
obligation to seek pre-approval from sellers.
To get more LNG without destination clauses, Jera plans to
take more stakes in U.S. LNG projects, and is in talks with
European utilities to sign flexible supply contracts.
This would increase the company's spot volumes to over 20
percent in 2020, up from around 11 percent now, Sato said.
Sato expects the LNG oversupply to continue as production
outpaces supply and that the annual overhang would be 50 million
tonnes by 2020. This compares to output of around 70 million
tonnes from the biggest exporter, Qatar.
The supply overhang has helped pull down Asian spot LNG
prices LNG-AS by 70 percent since their 2014 peaks to $5.80
per million British thermal units.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Christian Schmollinger)