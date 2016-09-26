* World's top LNG buyer sells cargo to LNG tank leased by
Itochu
* Aim to raise resale volumes to 10 pct of annual offtake by
2020
* Jera waiting for concessions from sellers on destination
clauses
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Jera Co, the world's
biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has re-sold an
LNG cargo to South Korea, marking the first actual delivery to a
customer outside of Japan, a crucial step toward expanding its
trading business.
Jera agreed to resell about 60,000 tonnes of LNG to the
Gwangyang terminal in South Korea for December delivery to a
storage tank that trading house Itochu Corp has leased
from Posco, Jera's Senior Executive Vice President
and Chief Fuel Transactions Officer, Hiroki Sato, told Reuters
in an interview on Monday.
The company procured the LNG through one of its three
long-term purchase contracts for Indonesian supply, said Sato.
"We want to make this an opening move to expand Jera's
marketing and trading operations," he said. "We are in talks on
similar deals with buyers in Europe and Asia and aim to clinch
more deals by the end of the year."
The deal was done on a competitive price to Asia's spot
market, he said.
Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric and
Chubu Electric, has an annual offtake of 40 million
tonnes of LNG.
Sato said Jera wants to raise the volume it sells to other
firms at home and abroad to 3 to 4 million tonnes a year, or 10
percent of total LNG trading volumes, by 2030 to offset
declining domestic consumption.
"We would never want to drop our billboard as the world's
top LNG buyer," said Sato. "We aim to achieve at least 10
percent by 2020, and possibly as high as 20 or 30 percent by
2030."
The company currently has contracts to supply cargoes to
domestic firms such as Shizuoka Gas and Inpex Corp
.
Jera remains a strong proponent of removing destination
clauses that prevent buyers under long-term contracts from
reselling cargoes to third parties. Japan's Fair Trade
Commission is investigating whether the clauses hurt competition
and is exchanging information with the government on their
impact.
Sato, who won the first destination-free contract in Asia in
2000 when he worked for Chubu Electric, said Jera would not do
business with sellers who insist on the clauses.
He added, however, it is not in talks with long-term sellers
to remove them and is instead awaiting concessions from sellers
such as offers to extend long-term contracts in return for
dropping the clauses.
(Additional reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)