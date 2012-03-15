* Feb LNG imports at 4.66 mln T vs 3.11 mln T yr ago -
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's LNG imports
surged 50 percent last month from a year earlier, government
data showed on Thursday, with comparisons being supported by a
shift in the Lunar New Year holidays to January from February.
The country's liquefied natural gas imports in March are
expected to be similar to year-ago levels, a government source
said, adding that the inventory in the world's second-largest
LNG buyer after Japan was "slightly higher than both a month and
a year earlier".
"March imports are seen to be similar to a year-before level
as we expect to receive shipments under term deals without
buying spot cargoes," the government source, who declined to be
identified as the source was not authorised to talk to media,
told Reuters by phone.
South Korea imported 4.66 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas last month, compared to 3.11 million tonnes a year
before, Korea Customs Service data showed.
The country's January LNG imports fell 41 percent from a
year earlier after building inventory via robust imports last
December for winter demand.
The country's current LNG inventory is at nearly 70 percent
of the country's storage capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, up from
over 60 percent of capacity as of mid-February, according to the
government source.
South Korea usually stores gas in the LNG form.
"We usually maintain our inventory level at over 60 percent
levels at this time of the year for winter demand ... the
current level is slightly higher than both a month and a year
earlier," the source said, without giving a year-ago figure.
Earlier the week, state-run Korea Gas Corp said
domestic gas sales rose 25.5 percent year-on-year in February
due to colder than usual temperatures and a stronger economy.
The world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's
sole wholesaler said that it sold 4.19 million tonnes of LNG
equivalent.
The country's February coal imports also rose, up 4 percent
to 9.48 million tonnes from 9.13 million tonnes a year earlier,
according to data from Korea Customs Service.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)