* October LNG imports at 2.98 mln T -Customs
* October coal imports down 6 pct to 8.43 mln T -Customs
(Adds inventory level, quotes and TABLE links)
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Nov 15 South Korea's imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) jumped 9 percent year-on-year in
October, as the world's second-largest LNG buyer built its
inventory ahead of winter demand, customs data showed on
Tuesday.
South Korea imported 2.98 million tonnes of LNG in October,
up from 2.74 million tonnes a year earlier, the Korea Customs
Service data showed.
It imported LNG mostly from Indonesia, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman
and Russia.
The imports have helped Asia's fourth-largest
economy build its LNG inventory, which stands at over 95 percent
of the country's storage capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, a
government source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday. The source declined to elaborate on winter inventory
targets.
South Korea stores natural gas in LNG form.
WINTER DEMAND
South Korea's state-run utilities have been keen to raise
their inventory levels to ensure steady power supply during
winter, especially after unexpected nationwide power cuts in
September.
Last month a South Korean government source said that the
country will build nearly 3.5 million tonnes of inventory by
mid-November.
Five utilities owned by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp
(KEPCO) have been securing more high calorific coal
than they usually consume in a year as they prepare for winter
demand and hedge against any shortage due to possible floods in
Australia.
State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), the world's
top corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's only LNG
wholesaler, said on Friday it had sold gas equivalent to 2.24
million tonnes of LNG domestically in October, up 5.9 percent
from a year ago. The sales volume was equivalent to 99.38
billion cubic feet of natural gas.
The country's coal imports in October lost 6 percent to 8.43
million tonnes from 8.95 million tonnes a year earlier, data
from the Korea Customs Service showed on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Miral Fahmy)