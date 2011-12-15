* Nov LNG imports at 2.32 mln T -Customs
* Nov coal imports up 19 pct to 10.92 mln T -Customs
* LNG inventory now at over 90 pct of storage capacity -govt
source
(Adds current inventory level and more quotes)
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Dec 15 South Korea's imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) dropped 34.5 percent in November
from a year ago, as the world's second-largest buyer reduced
volumes after building winter inventories in September and
October, customs data showed on Thursday.
South Korea imported 2.32 million tonnes in November, down
from 3.54 million tonnes a year earlier, Korea Customs Service
data showed.
A government source, who declined to be identified as he was
not authorised to talk to the media, said on Thursday current
LNG inventories were at over 90 percent of the country's storage
capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, down slightly from over 95
percent of capacity as of mid-November.
"November was warmer than usual, leading to less gas
consumption," the government source said.
The source declined to elaborate on winter inventory
targets.
South Korea mainly imports natural gas from Indonesia,
Qatar, Malaysia, Russia and Oman, which it stores in LNG form.
Asia's fourth-largest economy beefed up its gas imports
between August and September this year.
STOCK BUILD; LOWER SALES
Warmer than usual weather in November also slowed
year-on-year domestic gas sales.
State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday
it had sold gas equivalent to 2.708 million tonnes of LNG
domestically in November, down 8.9 percent from a year earlier.
The amount was equivalent to 119.93 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
South Korea's state-run utilities have been keen to raise
fuel inventories to ensure steady power supply during winter,
especially after unexpected nationwide power cuts in September.
November coal imports rose 19 percent to 10.92 million
tonnes from 9.21 million tonnes a year earlier, customs data
showed Thursday.
Earlier this month, a blackout in the oil refining and
petrochemical hub city of Ulsan shut down all crude distillation
units of SK Energy's refinery there for a few
days.
(Additional reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Miral Fahmy)