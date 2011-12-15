* Nov LNG imports at 2.32 mln T -Customs

* Nov coal imports up 19 pct to 10.92 mln T -Customs

* LNG inventory now at over 90 pct of storage capacity -govt source (Adds current inventory level and more quotes)

By Cho Mee-young

SEOUL, Dec 15 South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) dropped 34.5 percent in November from a year ago, as the world's second-largest buyer reduced volumes after building winter inventories in September and October, customs data showed on Thursday.

South Korea imported 2.32 million tonnes in November, down from 3.54 million tonnes a year earlier, Korea Customs Service data showed.

A government source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media, said on Thursday current LNG inventories were at over 90 percent of the country's storage capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, down slightly from over 95 percent of capacity as of mid-November.

"November was warmer than usual, leading to less gas consumption," the government source said.

The source declined to elaborate on winter inventory targets.

South Korea mainly imports natural gas from Indonesia, Qatar, Malaysia, Russia and Oman, which it stores in LNG form.

Asia's fourth-largest economy beefed up its gas imports between August and September this year.

STOCK BUILD; LOWER SALES

Warmer than usual weather in November also slowed year-on-year domestic gas sales.

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday it had sold gas equivalent to 2.708 million tonnes of LNG domestically in November, down 8.9 percent from a year earlier. The amount was equivalent to 119.93 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

South Korea's state-run utilities have been keen to raise fuel inventories to ensure steady power supply during winter, especially after unexpected nationwide power cuts in September.

November coal imports rose 19 percent to 10.92 million tonnes from 9.21 million tonnes a year earlier, customs data showed Thursday.

Earlier this month, a blackout in the oil refining and petrochemical hub city of Ulsan shut down all crude distillation units of SK Energy's refinery there for a few days. (Additional reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Miral Fahmy)