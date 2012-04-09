Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
SEOUL, April 9 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) said on Monday it had agreed to import $3.4 billion worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Vitol of Switzerland under a term contract.
The South Korean utility, fully owned by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp, will import 400,000 tonnes of LNG per year between 2015 and 2024, KOMIPO said in a statement. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS