* Shortfall of under 15 million tonnes seen this winter
* Users can meet shortfall with reserves, fuel switching
* Cold winter, fallout from Ukraine crisis seen as main
risks
By Aaron Sheldrick and Henning Gloystein
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Asian buyers of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) face the prospect of lower import
costs over winter for the first time since the Fukushima nuclear
disaster in 2011, as rising supplies and steady demand narrow a
supply shortfall.
Reuters analysis of supply and demand figures from exporters
and importers shows Asia will be only slightly short of
long-term contracted LNG volumes from October through March. If
temperatures remain at or above average as forecast, the region
could even be oversupplied for the first time in three years.
The projections from the buyers and sellers, adjusted for
the six-month period, indicate the region will need around 111
million tonnes (5.3 trillion cubic feet) of LNG to cover its
winter needs, about the same as the last two years.
With long-term winter supplies to Asia having risen by 10
percent a year since 2001 to 97 million tonnes this year as new
projects came online and were parcelled out to utility
companies, the region will be short just 14 million tonnes. This
compares with shortages in recent winters of more than 20
million tonnes that had to be covered by costly spot purchases.
Traders said that this year's smaller winter shortfall can
be met by using stored gas, buying LNG at spot prices that are
near three-year lows, and by switching some power generation to
other fuel sources, such as coal or nuclear.
"The spot price will be lower compared with previous winters
and demand itself is very weak," said Hiroki Sato, general
manager in the fuels department of Chubu Electric Power Co
, one of Japan's biggest importers of LNG.
The only thing that might change that scenario, according to
Sato, is if Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe over the
ongoing Ukraine crisis, which would disrupt global LNG demand.
Spot prices for Asian LNG LNG-AS have fallen 14 percent
since September to under $13 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), compared with around $19 per mmBtu last November and a
multi-year high of $20.50 in February.
"We doubt LNG prices can trade above $18 this winter as the
balance is significantly weaker than last year," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch said in a research note.
Oil prices have also slumped, due to a combination of rising
output and cooling demand, and this pushes down the price for
long-term LNG as well, because Asian buyers typically pay prices
based on a link to crude values.
"Contract prices will go down, so it is also better for
buyers to exercise the upward flexibility (in contract volumes)
rather than tap the spot market," Sato said.
Chubu has about one month of supply in storage, Sato said.
Other Japanese industry officials said gas stocks were healthy
and they weren't concerned about supply risks over the winter.
"These buyers are traditionally quite focused on security of
supply, the Japanese and Koreans, so coming into winter they'll
look to fill up storage regardless, particularly if they think
spot prices are low," said Nicholas Browne, a senior analyst
with Wood Mackenzie.
Meteorologists say that most of the northern Asian
hemisphere, including Japan and South Korea, is expected to have
mostly average to above average temperatures in the three months
through January.
After the peak winter season is over for LNG, the narrowing
supply shortfall may have an even greater impact on spot prices
towards mid-summer, a time when prices dropped to nearly $10 per
mmBtu this past July.
"After winter the LNG market loosens up considerably, which
may lead to another big seasonal price plunge," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch said.
Further out, with more LNG projects scheduled to come online
in the United States and Australia, regional tightness may be
over until there is another big jump in Asian demand.
Asia takes about 70 percent of the world's LNG deliveries,
with Japan and South Korea the two biggest LNG importers. China,
India and some Southeast Asian countries are building new import
terminals, although many are underutilised as countries find
piped gas supplies or turn to cheaper coal.
UKRAINE FALLOUT?
Beyond an exceptionally cold winter, analysts said LNG
markets could be disrupted by any cut-off of Russian gas supply
to western Europe over the crisis that has pro-Moscow
separatists pushing for independence in eastern Ukraine.
Russia meets almost a third of Europe's gas demand and
nearly half of those supplies are sent via Ukraine.
Any reduction in those piped gas supplies would send buyers
such as Germany's E.ON, Britain's Centrica
and Italy's ENI chasing after LNG cargoes that might
otherwise head to Asia.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Julie
Gordon in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)