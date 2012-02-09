DOHA Feb 9 Qatar's Rasgas has agreed to
sell South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
an additional 2 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) for the next 20 years, the two companies said in a
statement on Thursday.
Kogas, one of the world's biggest LNG buyers, already has
contracts with Rasgas to receive a total of around 7 million
tonnes a year until 2024-2026.
"This agreement is further evidence of these strong ties and
helpful for long term security of LNG supply to Korea," Kogas
chief operating officer Young Sung Park said in a statement.
