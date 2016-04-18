(Repeats to include additional subscribers)
* Ships using LNG sharply cut emissions
* Low oil prices discourage shift to cleaner fuels
* Tighter budgets deter investment in infrastructure
* Maritime emissions to surge by 2050 as trade grows
By Jonathan Saul and Nina Chestney
LONDON, April 18 Low oil prices are denting the
take-up of liquefied natural gas as a cleaner source of energy
to power ships, and it will be a few more years yet before the
fuel makes serious inroads into the marine bunker market.
The global shipping sector is under pressure from
governments to reduce harmful emissions from vessels, including
sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and carbon dioxide
(C02), by using cleaner fuels such as liquefied natural gas
(LNG) rather than traditional heavy fuel oil and diesel sources.
The momentum has increased since December's global climate
deal in Paris, but industry officials say it will take time for
LNG to grow as a bunker fuel because the infrastructure needed
requires heavy investment at a time when companies are slashing
budgets.
The low price of oil, which has tumbled as much as 70
percent since mid-2014 and fell to around $40 a barrel on Monday
after a producers' meeting in Qatar to freeze output ended with
no agreement, is also discouraging a shift away from traditional
fuels.
"We are not in the world of fuel stress at the moment ...
when oil was over $100 a barrel," said Paddy Rodgers, chief
executive of oil tanker company Euronav. "Yes it is a
fuel of the future, but not yet."
Norwegian LNG producer and industrial supplier Skangas told
Reuters that shipowners have delayed planned conversions to LNG
from diesel for up to two years due to the fall in oil prices.
International shipping accounts for around 2.2 percent of
global greenhouse gas emissions but the International Maritime
Organization, a U.N. agency, projects maritime emissions will
swell by 50 percent by 2050 due to growth in world trade, 90
percent of which is transported by ship.
According to industry estimates, using LNG instead of bunker
fuels would reduce NOx and SOx emissions by 90-95 percent and
CO2 emissions by 20-25 percent.
The Port of Gibraltar, the biggest bunkering hub in the
Mediterranean, said offering LNG as a fuel was an option.
"There is of course the price differential and the upfront
cost of infrastructure," Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the
Gibraltar Port Authority, told Reuters.
"If the move is towards LNG, we will be watching and taking
note of the market and what the demand is."
Most LNG-fuelled ships are car or passenger ferries, tugs
and platform supply vessels.
As of March, there were 77 LNG-fuelled ships in operation
worldwide out of over 50,000 vessels trading around the globe,
according to ship and energy inspection firm DNV GL.
"The main challenge is that the price competitive advantage
of LNG for fuel has been eroded in the short term," said Ryan
Pereira, principal commercial manager of global gas and LNG at
oil and gas consultancy firm Gaffney, Cline & Associates.
"This could particularly affect smaller operators, who are
less able to justify using LNG on the basis of its likely medium
and long-term cost savings."
Stricter environmental regulation is however coaxing larger
players to plan for the longer term.
The world's biggest LNG producer, Qatargas, and Royal Dutch
Shell have agreed to develop LNG as a marine fuel for
use by No. 1 container line Maersk.
Russia's gas giant Gazprom and Belgium's Fluxys
have agreed to cooperate on the small-scale LNG market
in Europe.
Pereira said an estimated 15 million tonnes of LNG could be
soaked up by the marine sector in the next five to seven years
and up to 30 million tonnes by 2030.
"When you consider current LNG trade is circa 250 million
tonnes a year, about 10 percent of today's trade could come from
the marine bunkering market."
