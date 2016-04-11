(Adds details)
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's biggest city gas
supplier Tokyo Gas and second-biggest power utility
Kansai Electric Power Co said on Monday they will
partner up on liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases and share
technology for gas-fired power plants.
Both utilities are among the biggest LNG buyers in Japan,
which takes in about a third of global shipments of the fuel.
The two firms have successfully completed their first swap
of the super-chilled gas last Thursday, Tokyo Gas officials
said, declining to give details.
They also plan to pursue further cooperation in flexible LNG
procurement, aiming to achieve stable supplies at lower prices,
said Takayuki Uenaka, Tokyo Gas group manager of corporate
planning.
The two firms have no plan to match the LNG joint-buying
venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric
Power, he told reporters. The tie-up, called Jera Co,
created the world's biggest LNG buyer.
The competition among Japanese power and city gas utilities
intensified this month when the companies lost their monopoly
control over the retail power market in an unprecedented shakeup
that could give a much needed jolt to Japan's long stagnant
economy.
The business environment is set to become even tougher next
April when city gas suppliers will also lose their monopoly on
the retail city gas market.
Uenaka said the deal with Kansai does not prevent it from
pursuing ventures in LNG procurement with other firms and added
there was no plan to cooperate with Kansai on the retail power
and gas business at the moment.
Tokyo Gas will also send its staff later this year to Kansai
Electric to receive training from the Osaka-based power utility
on the operations and maintenance of gas-fired power plants,
Tokyo Gas added.
The two firms will also jointly consider areas for possible
cooperation in new power plant development and overseas
business, the two firms said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)