By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 13 Large-scale gas exports from the
United States will narrow the gap between U.S. domestic prices
and those in Asia, but the boost to U.S. domestic gas prices is
likely to be smaller than U.S. gas producers hope and consumers
fear.
In October, gas importers in Japan and Korea will pay more
than $15 per million British thermal units for shipments of
liquefied natural gas (LNG), compared with under $10 for
importers in Britain and less than $4 for importers in the
United States, according to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission.
No wonder gas producers and traders want to exploit the
arbitrage, buying gas in the United States at prices linked to
Henry Hub (currently under $4), liquefying it, and exporting it
to customers in Japan, Korea, China and India at formula prices
linked to the Japan Crude Cocktail (which currently values gas
at more than $15).
For their part, Asian buyers want to break the oil link and
purchase LNG at lower prices closer to Henry Hub. And domestic
gas consumers in the United States fear that once exporting
starts in earnest they could see the price they pay for natural
gas double or more as American and Asian converge.
The problem with all these hopes and fears is that they fail
to account properly for the enormous costs of running an LNG
operation.
LNG prices in Asia are very unlikely to fall anywhere near
to the level prevailing in the United States because exporters
have to recover the enormous capital and operating costs of
liquefying and transporting the gas.
Conversely, domestic U.S. gas prices will not rise anywhere
close to those in Asia because the arbitrage window would close
long before they approached that level.
EXPENSIVE BUSINESS
In a series of careful economic studies, Emil Attanasi and
Philip Freeman of the U.S. Geological Survey estimated
liquefaction and transportation costs from a hypothetical plant
on the southern coast of Alaska to Yokohama in Japan.
Costs would range from $6 to $10 per million British thermal
units, depending on how much the gas could be bought for
originally and the project's assumed rate of return, according
to Attanasi and Freeman ("Commercial possibilities for stranded
conventional gas from Alaska's North Slope" June 2013).
If gas could be purchased in Alaska for $4 per million BTU,
treated and piped across the state for another $3-4, it would
still need to be sold in Yokohama for between $14 and $19,
depending on whether the project tried to achieve a rate of
return of 9 percent or 15 percent.
In practice, LNG exported from facilities along the U.S.
Gulf Coast and Atlantic seaboard would be cheaper. Unlike
Alaska, projects would be able to use the existing gas
transmission network. No new pipelines would need to be built to
transport gas to the liquefaction facilities.
Many of the most advanced export LNG projects are being
constructed at locations along the U.S. Gulf and Atlantic Coasts
that were originally built to import LNG. Much of the
infrastructure, including storage tanks and deepwater berths,
can be re-used, slashing the overall capital costs.
By avoiding the cost of new pipelines and re-using storage
tanks and berths, U.S. LNG exporters may be able to cut
delivered costs to Japan by $3-4 per million BTU.
Even so, it is hard to see how LNG could be delivered from
the United States to Japan for less than $10 per million BTU.
Conversely, it is hard to see how LNG exporters could afford
to buy gas in the United States for more than $6 and still hope
to make money.
FOREIGN COMPETITION
The United States is not the only country hoping to supply
more gas to fast-growing markets in East and South Asia.
China could acquire substantial quantities of pipeline gas
from Russia and Central Asia for a delivered price in Shanghai
of $7-11 per million BTU, according to an evaluation of
alternative supplies by Attanasi and Freeman ("Meeting Asia's
future gas import demand with stranded natural gas from Central
Asia, Russia, Southeast Asia and Australia" March 2015).
China, Japan, South Korea and India will also be able to
obtain large volumes of LNG from Australia, Malaysia and
Indonesia for landed prices ranging from $9-14 per million BTU.
With so many potential rival suppliers in the Asia market,
U.S. LNG will need to be delivered to Asian ports at prices no
more than $14, and perhaps less than $12.
In those circumstances, the netback price at the point of
export in the United States is unlikely to exceed $6 or $7 per
million BTU.
In its study for the U.S. Department of Energy, NERA
Economic Consulting reached a similar conclusion. NERA predicted
exports would push future domestic gas prices up to around $4
and $8 in real terms, with most scenarios putting gas price
around $6 ("Macroeconomic Impacts of LNG Exports from the United
States" Dec 2012).
ALASKA'S NORTH SLOPE
Interest in LNG exports continues to pick up. On Thursday,
Alaska's Natural Resources Commissioner Dan Sullivan announced
the state had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's
Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to explore a number of
natural resource projects, including LNG exports.
Alaska's North Slope oilfields contain roughly 35 trillion
cubic feet of stranded gas. TransCanada, ConocoPhillips
, BP and Exxon Mobil are jointly studying
a possible LNG project to monetise it by building a pipeline
across the state and a liquefaction facility on the south coast
that would send cargoes Asia.
Evaluating the project, however, Attanasi and Freeman
warned: "Alaska's gas exports to Asia will likely encounter
substantial competitive pressures."
Even if stranded North Slope gas could be delivered to a
treatment plant at Prudhoe Bay on the north coast at a minimal
cost of $2, the delivered cost in Yokohama would still need to
be around $13.50 for the project to earn a 12 percent rate of
return.
Other suppliers could deliver 149 trillion cubic feet, three
times as much, to Yokohama at prices cheaper than Alaska's North
Slope.
COST, RISK AND PRICING
Construction costs for LNG export facilities are so high no
project will go ahead unless substantially all the potential
output has already been pre-sold.
Would-be U.S. LNG exporters have already signed firm
contracts covering more than 34 million tonnes per annum (mtpa)
or around 4.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d).
Three of the four export projects that have been approved so
far by the U.S. Department of Energy have already sold their
entire planned capacity, much of it to customers from Japan,
Korea and India.
LNG exports will only remain profitable if U.S. domestic gas
prices remain low and European and especially Asian gas prices
stay high, or if the prices of LNG cargoes in Europe and Asia
can be successfully tied back to the cost of acquiring the gas
in North America.
The question is how to share the risk. So far, all the
projects have succeeded in passing price risk to the buyer.
In 2013, Sabine Pass has sold future LNG to Total
and Centrica using a two-part tariff: the first fixed
part compensates Sabine Pass for the capital and operating costs
of the facilities that will be built, the second variable part
reimburses Sabine Pass for the cost of fuel and feed gas
purchased.
Using a different form of contract, Freeport LNG has
executed tolling agreements with BP, Osaka Gas, and Chubu
Electric, which force them to pay for the use of the
liquefaction facilities on a take-or-pay basis, but leave them
responsible for sourcing the gas.