LONDON Aug 16 Uk-based metals trading firm LN
Metals has closed its steel trading desk and does not plan to
reopen it anytime soon, sources said.
"The steel desk was closed a few weeks ago not to be
reopened," a source at the company said, declining to add any
details.
Directors of the privately-owned firm, a well-known player
in base metals, minor metals and ferroalloys markets, were not
available for comment.
In the last few months, a steep fall in prices and spiraling
costs of financing have badly affected a number of steel
producing and trading companies, some of which have
disappeared.
Some market experts say smaller players will continue to
suffer in the next couple of years, likely leading to a further
reduction of the number of companies active in this sector.
