March 15 U.S. oil-and-gas producer Linn Energy LLC said a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing may be "unavoidable".

Linn Energy, which has been struggling with a heavy debt burden, has engaged financial and legal advisers to analyze strategic alternatives, including refinancing through a private restructuring, the company said in the "risk factors" section of its annual regulatory filing on Tuesday. (bit.ly/22gWwvI) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)