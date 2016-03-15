CORRECTED-S.Korea coal, nuclear power targeted for cuts by presidential candidates
* Leading candidates propose phasing back coal, nuclear power
March 15 U.S. oil-and-gas producer Linn Energy LLC said a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing may be "unavoidable".
Linn Energy, which has been struggling with a heavy debt burden, has engaged financial and legal advisers to analyze strategic alternatives, including refinancing through a private restructuring, the company said in the "risk factors" section of its annual regulatory filing on Tuesday. (bit.ly/22gWwvI) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Leading candidates propose phasing back coal, nuclear power
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.