March 24 Private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners said it would invest up to $1 billion in a new entity to buy and develop oil and gas assets that would be managed by Linn Energy LLC.

Linn said on Tuesday it would be able to participate in all acquisitions of oil and gas assets with direct working interest of 15-50 percent. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)