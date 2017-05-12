NEW YORK May 12 Four US companies, including
consumer goods company Spectrum Brands Inc, launched ‘add-on’
loans this week to boost the size of existing facilities as
lenders compete to offer additional debt to familiar names amid
a lack of supply in 2017 so far.
Pool and spa products maker KIK Custom Products, enterprise
software firm Aptean Inc and veterinary services provider
National Veterinary Associates also chose to increase their
loans with bolt-on deals as investor appetite continues to
outstrip dealflow.
Companies are securing add-on loans where possible to give
them greater financial flexibility and are also paying down debt
under revolving credits to give more firepower for future
acquisitions or other purposes.
“Some of it is acquisition-related. I’m sure there are
corporate boards that are saying the Fed’s going to raise
(rates) three more times so we should raise money now. The
market conditions are so good right now that they can,” a senior
banker said.
KIK Custom Products is raising a US$200m add-on, US$90m of
which will be used to finance a current acquisition. The rest
will be added to the company’s balance sheet or used to pay down
its revolving credit facility.
National Veterinary Associates is also financing an
acquisition with an additional US$150m term loan, which includes
a US$75m delayed-draw component. Aptean is raising an extra
US$100m for general corporate purposes, including the ability to
repay revolving credit debt and acquisitions.
Investor demand was strong enough to allow Aptean to double
the size of its offering and for all three issuers to move up
the deadlines on their deals this week. Spectrum Brands’ US$250m
add-on was completed in just one day. Spectrum has earmarked the
proceeds to pay down revolving credit borrowings and add cash to
the balance sheet.
RED HOT
Borrowers’ ability to raise additional financing without a
specific purpose is typically a sign of benign market conditions
fueled by excess demand as investors seek yield and a way to
hedge against higher interest rates.
Although leveraged M&A activity is picking up with around
US$20bn of new deals announced this week, activity has otherwise
been muted this year other than refinancing as demand for US
leveraged loans has soared.
This week saw the 26th consecutive week of inflows into loan
funds. Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds are also
buying and demand for US floating rate assets is increasing
abroad.
“We’ve seen new Asian accounts enter U.S. domestic sectors
in size and it’s changed the dynamics,” said a CLO investor.
“It’s just becoming a more competitive environment when looking
for investment opportunities.”
Companies are likely to be able to continue to raise money
easily, especially issuers with existing loans that have a
strong historical track record which offers lenders comfort and
familiarity, as strong liquidity continues to offer prime
borrowing conditions.
“From a new issue perspective, this is as good as it gets,”
the banker said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Tessa Walsh)