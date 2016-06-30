June 30 Proposals that would rework so-called
skin-in-the-game securitization rules in Europe may block U.S.
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) managers from selling funds
across the Atlantic, yet another hit to the largest buyers of
loans.
Issuance of U.S. CLOs was just $25.7 billion this year
through June 29, down 55 percent from the $56.9 billion during
the same time period in 2015, due in part to upcoming U.S.
retention rules that will require managers to hold 5 percent of
their fund. Limiting access to European investors may push
volume lower, and fewer CLOs will decrease the appetite for the
$880 billion U.S. leveraged loan market.
U.S. managers this year are turning to Europe to increase
their buyer base and lock in lower interest payments on their
CLOs, which can boost distributions to holders of the riskiest
portion of the fund that are paid last after more senior CLO
debtholders. At least nine U.S. CLOs issued this year through
the beginning of June are compliant with both U.S. and European
Union (EU) retention rules, according to Morgan Stanley data.
EU risk-retention rules say either an originator, the seller
of assets to the securitization special purpose vehicle, or a
sponsor, a regulated entity that manages the portfolio, must
hold 5 percent retention, said James Warbey, a partner in the
London office of law firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, where
he leads the English law capital markets and derivatives
practices.
A new proposal would require that only European-regulated
institutional investors can invest in EU securitizations, and
only European-regulated entities can be considered an originator
or sponsor, which may have large implications for the U.S.
market, said Warbey.
The proposals would not allow U.S. CLOs to be considered EU
risk-retention compliant and would prohibit US entities from
investing in European CLOs, he said.
"Going forward we expect possibly more deals to be EU
compliant under the current rules and if the proposal goes
through, that would limit the issuance of U.S. deals into
Europe," Dave Preston, a CLO analyst at Wells Fargo, said in a
telephone interview.
It is unclear what will happen to these proposals following
the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union.
"The biggest challenge for cross-border deals is the
uncertainty in the regulatory regimes," Francesca Segurini, Of
Counsel at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills in London, said
during a panel at the June AFME & IMN's Global ABS conference in
Barcelona. "Recent developments make me think the two regimes
are moving further apart."
Some U.S. managers have sought to issue U.S. CLOs that are
also EU risk-retention compliant in order to reach additional
investors, which helps to boost volume, and may allow them to
lock in lower interest rates.
U.S. Triple A spreads were 161 basis points on June 24,
compared to Euro Triple A spreads of 135 basis points at the end
of May, according to Morgan Stanley data.
CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell
slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and
riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last
with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive
their distributions.
By lowering the Triple A spread, more interest will be left
over to pay equity holders, increasing their distribution.
At the Fitch Ratings and Thomson Reuters LPC 2016 Loan and
CLO Conference on June 16, Elliot Ganz, general counsel at the
New York-based Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA),
told the audience he is worried about the proposal that would
require the originator to be a European-regulated entity.
"Today, the way U.S. managers are issuing in Europe,
is through the originator structure," he said at the New York
conference. "It's the only way you can do it and not be a
European-regulated entity. Under the new proposed rule, you
would not be able to do that."
The LSTA is planning in July to file a comment letter about
the new EU proposals, Ganz said. Other trade groups are also
preparing comment letters, sources said.
The EU risk-retention rules have been tweaked since taking
effect January 1, 2011, and in June a draft report proposed more
amendments including that retention be increased to 20 percent.
