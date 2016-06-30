June 30 With less than six months to go before rules requiring U.S. Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) managers to hold a portion of their fund's risk take effect, firms are grappling with how best to have so-called skin in the game as questions linger about the proper method of compliance.

Since the final rules were announced in 2014, managers have taken different paths to retain the 5 percent required under Dodd-Frank and still issue deals. With the clock ticking, and managers spending hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to set up compliant structures, questions abound about whether regulators will be happy with the results.

Issuance of U.S. CLOs, the largest buyer of leveraged loans, is just $25.7 billion this year, down 58 percent from the $60.4 billion arranged during the same period in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data, due in part to the upcoming rule.

Volume is forecast to be as low as $35 billion in 2016 and fewer CLOs will decrease the appetite for the $880 billion leveraged loan market. With $557 billion of institutional loans maturing in the next three years, LPC data shows, fewer funds may present an obstacle to borrowers that need to refinance debt.

More than 20 U.S. CLOs issued this year through the start of June are expected to comply with the U.S. rule, about 47 percent of 2016 volume, and at least nine are expected to be compliant with both U.S. and European rules, according to Morgan Stanley data.

CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive their distributions.

Firms are looking at different structures to comply with the rule that takes effect on December 24, often combing their own capital with outside-investor money. A manager can purchase a portion of the CLO directly or through a majority-owned affiliate (MOA). A firm may also set up a capitalized manager vehicle (CMV), a standalone CLO management company, where principals or employees of the existing manager, as well as third-party backers, invest in the new company, which will oversee the CLOs and purchase the required retention. SPIRIT VS LEGALITY

Some in the market question whether certain retention options that accept significant third-party capital, which may lead to a manager using less of its own money, fall within both the spirit and legality of the rule.

While it is not believed that regulators have publicly weighed in on these structures, the final rule, published in the Federal Register in 2014, says market participants can seek guidance concerning retention from their primary banking regulator or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Spokespeople for the SEC, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve all declined to comment.

The spirit of the rule debate follows a December 2014 European Banking Authority report, which challenged the spirit versus the legality of some European Union retention structures.

The group said the wide scope of the definition used for some transactions "may be structured so as to meet the legal requirements of the regulation without following the 'spirit' of the regulation," according to the report.

Some worry that U.S. regulators may also be concerned that CLOs may comply with the U.S. risk-retention rule, but not the spirit of the requirement, and will request that managers invest a larger portion of their own money.

Additional questions weigh on the market, including what will happen if there is a default on the financing, or to the provider of the financing, used to purchase the retention, sources said.

"It is not clear what would happen" if the financing provider forecloses, Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a report.

There is also concern that U.S. regulators may follow the EU path and make changes to the U.S. rules in the future. Since the EU rules took effect in 2011, tweaks have been made. In June a draft report proposed more amendments including that retention be increased to 20 percent.

It is unclear what will happen to these proposals following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union.

These questions and concerns may mean a slow start to issuance in January as some U.S. managers may be reluctant to be the first to issue a new deal in 2017, concerned these CLOs may face more regulatory scrutiny. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)