By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. bank loan mutual funds
outperformed corporate bond funds in the second quarter, and are
expected to do so for the remainder of 2015, as investors are
turning to shorter-term assets with global economic turmoil
unfolding.
Floating-rate leveraged loans typically draw retail buyers
when interest rates rise, and also have the advantage of ongoing
demand that is surpassing supply, analysts and fund managers
say.
U.S. syndicated loan issuance of about $517 billion in the
second quarter was 13 percent below the year-ago pace due to
regulatory parameters on high-risk lending and companies
favoring cash and equity over debt to finance takeovers.
"Given the wildcards out there - the Fed decision, will a
recession hit China - the bond market will have more chances to
get whipsawed," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas
Research. "I think loans will outperform high yield, which has
been trending lower with stocks. Investors have treated loans
differently and seem to give them a pass during volatile
moments."
Total returns for loan funds are up, and surpassing those
for high yield, as well as investment grade bond funds this
year, according to Lipper data.
"Their lower duration and more attractive yields will help
loan funds outperform investment grade debt funds over the next
two quarters, though I'm skeptical they'll see positive returns
each step of the way," said Tjornehoj.
DELIVERING RETURNS
Total returns averaged 0.56 percent for loan funds in the
second quarter and 0.14 percent for high yield bond funds,
Lipper said.
For the first half of the year, loan fund returns of 2.48
percent topped 2.29 percent for high yield bond funds.
The outperformance of loan funds widens when compared with
investment grade corporate bond funds, where returns were down
1.64 percent in the second quarter and 0.02 percent in the first
half.
"By most accounts, if you look at asset classes at the
beginning of the year compared to today, loans are probably on a
short list of things that have actually delivered what investors
expected, returning about 3 percent at mid-year," said Chris
Remington, institutional portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.
"That's better than equities, high yield bonds and the vast
majority of bondland in red ink".
Retail investors are now gauging the fallout from China and
Greece, as well as waiting for the Federal Reserve rate hikes
before committing more heavily again to loan funds, analysts and
fund managers say.
"The massive redemptions that occurred in 2014 and in the
opening of 2015 have largely abated, and short-term rates
haven't started rising yet so increased retail buying hasn't
begun in earnest," said Remington.
GOING WITH THE FLOW
Loan fund inflows have matched outflows in the second
quarter, stemming an extended window of net withdrawals.
"Retail investment is flat, with reinvested interest
offsetting modest outflows," said John Fraser, managing partner
of 3i Debt Management US.
Excluding exchange traded funds, loan funds had about $638
million of net withdrawals while investors pulled $2.2 billion
from high yield bond funds, second quarter Lipper data says.
In the first quarter, loan funds lost a net $5.3 billion
while high yield bond funds pulled in $6.5 billion.
Retail loan fund investors are in somewhat of a holding
pattern, after withdrawing $36 billion during a 31-week streak
that was interrupted in the first quarter.
There have been many false starts trying to pin down the
timing of the first Fed rate hike, and many investors now await
proof of the policy shift.
While economists expect at least one interest rate increase
from the Fed this year, ripple effects on U.S. policy and debt
trading from financial turmoil in Greece and in China will be
closely monitored.
The Fed's last policy meeting, in which it indicated one and
possibly a second rate hike later this year, was held in June
before Greece defaulted on its debt and China's stock market
plunged, Reuters noted on July 8.
(Editing By Chris Mangham and Leela Parker)