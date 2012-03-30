SYDNEY, March 30 (Reuters Basis Point) - Australian loan volume for the first quarter of 2012 ended at $9.8 billion, a 70 percent dive from the previous quarter's $33 billion when many borrowers came to the market early on concerns over bank liquidity and the worsening euro zone debt crisis, according to data from Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp.

First-quarter loan volume in Australia, traditionally the second largest loan market in Asia Pacific, halved compared with the $18 billion of loans closed in the first quarter of 2011.

"Activity for corporates has been slow, most likely due to the fact that 2011 was a record year for syndicated lending," said Kevin Salerno, head of institutional loan markets at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"A lot of companies came to market to ensure certainty of financing for the year ahead."

National Australia Bank topped the first-quarter mandated arranger league table for Australia, having arranged 20 percent of loans, followed by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank.

Unsurprisingly, the four Australian majors accounted for 58 percent of the market. Overall, ANZ topped the Asia Pacific league tables (excluding Japan), as the bank continues its push into Asia.

Loan margins in Australia have continued to hold up due to the high cost of funding for lenders, coupled with tightened liquidity, and bankers see current levels being maintained.

"Loan pricing is higher than it was in 2011, and I don't see pricing coming in significantly as the cost of funding is still relatively high for banks," said John Hudson, ANZ's head of loan markets.

Loan margins will also be heavily dictated by the volume sought, said CBA's Salerno. Deals of around A$500 million ($516.28 million) would continue to be aggressively bid by banks, he said.

For deals between A$500 million and A$2 billion ($516 million-$2.07 billion), liquidity will get tighter.

"It may be difficult for borrowers to raise over A$2 billion in the loan market," Salerno said. "There are still difficulties with respect to lending appetite, but this will come down to pricing and structure."

New lending activity for the rest of 2012 will come from the specialised and structured lending areas in oil and gas, infrastructure, natural resources and structured leasing.

Banks are also seeing increased appetite for loan assets from funds such as Industry Funds Management and Challenger .

"They do believe that loans as an asset class are a good investment. The yield and credit diversity is attractive compared to other traditional Australian credit assets," said Hudson. ($1 = 0.9685 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Richard Pullin)