By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 23 After several weeks of softness
due to increased supply and fund outflows, the U.S. leveraged
loan market slowed to a pre-Memorial Day crawl as issuers
continued to show a strong preference for high-yield bonds.
Bankers avoided launching new loans that could be
interrupted by the holiday weekend. Five loans launched this
week, giving only $2.8 billion of institutional volume, compared
to a weekly average of $11.2 billion this year, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
By Friday, the primary and secondary leveraged loan markets
had largely rolled to a stop, although activity is expected to
pick up again on the other side of the holiday.
"It's going to be busy post Memorial Day. The market is just
running into the holiday now," one loan banker said.
Newly launched deals from payment processing services
provider Vantiv and natural gas transportation and
storage services provider Tallgrass Energy Partners made
up the bulk of this week's primary volume.
Vantiv launched $1.9 billion in loans to back its
acquisition of Mercury Payment Systems and refinance debt.
Tallgrass detailed price guidance on a new $1.1 billion
repricing. The three other deals that launched were less than
$400 million each.
High yield bonanza
In contrast, the high-yield bond market has been firing on
all cylinders. Borrowers flocked to the bond market after a
surprising drop in Treasury rates this year and are now catering
to increased demand from high-yield investors while interest
rates are set to remain low.
Seven drive-by bonds totaling $6 billion launched Tuesday as
companies continue to raise new bonds before Treasury yields
rise from near annual lows.
Tuesday's bond drive-bys - which move from launch to pricing
in less than a day - included a $2.35 billion dividend
recapitalization for aircraft component supplier TransDigm
, which followed an $825 million first-lien covenant-lite
term loan D.
Despite the continued tapering of the Federal Reserve's
bond-buying program and an expected interest rate hike in 2015,
the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen about 45bp in 2014.
High yield bonds traditionally yield more than leveraged
loans but the gap has been closing after a sharp drop in bond
yields this year as investors piled into the asset class on the
expectation of a delayed rise in interest rates.
Leveraged loan yields showed a 5bp decline for the year to
date at 5.15 percent Wednesday, according to JP Morgan's
leveraged loan index. The bank's high-yield bond index has
fallen 49bp to 5.28 percent this year, after the dramatic fall
in Treasury rates, and high-yield bond spreads have dropped
23bp, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's US High Yield
Master II Index.
New deals brewing
While the pace of leveraged loan refinancing and repricings
has slowed, new-money Merger and Acquisition (M&A) transactions
are keeping the pipeline well stocked.
Large new M&A deals for chemical products producer Platform
Specialty Products Corp (under issuer MacDermid Inc
) and branded foods company Hillshire Brands Co
are awaiting syndication.
The market is also waiting for an $11 billion financing
packaging backing Cerberus Capital Management LP's
acquisition of food and drug retailer Safeway Inc. The
financing is awaiting regulatory approval and is unlikely to
launch before late summer.
Also expected is a $4.2 billion loan and bond financing
package to back investment firm Blackstone Group LP's purchase
of auto parts maker Gates Corporation.
(Additional reporting by Mariana Santibanez.)
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Michelle Sierra)