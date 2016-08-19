NEW YORK Aug 19 A growing pipeline of deals
buoyed by rising chief executive confidence, a stronger
consensus about interest rate hikes and an abundance of
available capital point to a post-Labor Day pickup in
M&A-related leveraged loan issuance, according to bankers.
If borrowers were wary in the first half of the year, opting
to hold off on acquisitions given an uncertain rate outlook and
a series of market shocks that sent volatility rippling through
the financial markets, looking ahead there is more clarity on
the rest of the year and into 2017, in particular with respect
to where the Federal Reserve will be over the next 6-9 months.
The technology sector, and the technology, media and
telecommunications area more broadly, as well as the
pharmaceuticals sector, are likely to lead the way on M&A.
"CEO confidence is high, which is the number one factor in
getting M&A deals off the ground," said Jim Kuster, managing
director and head of corporate M&A at Citizens Bank.
M&A volume probably will not exceed 2015 totals, but the
second half should be improving. The availability of capital is
quite strong and the capital markets are very liquid, added
Kuster.
SUMMER LOVING
Robust investor demand that enabled issuers to nab highly
favorable terms this summer should encourage borrowers to go to
market with confidence after the first half proved a bumpy ride
beginning last December when the Federal Reserve increased
interest rates for the first time in nearly 10 years.
Just as the market was bouncing back, the UK surprised the
world by voting to leave the European Union, which brought a
return of uncertainty and sent markets downward. However, the
decision tempered investor fears of a rapid increase in interest
rates, bankers said.
Now bankers are hoping for a boost in volume, as the third
quarter is looking lackluster about halfway through, posting
just US$18.7bn of leveraged M&A volume, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data. The third quarter of last year saw US$118.7bn
of volume.
Leveraged M&A volume during the second quarter of 2016
totaled US$76.2bn, which was in line with the US$76.9bn seen
last year.
The sell side is optimistic, and lenders are reporting more
activity than usual in August, which is typically a quiet
stretch for bankers ahead of summer's end.
"We've never been this busy in August," said one banker who
works primarily on middle market sponsored deals. "We've never
seen so much LBO activity in summer, and it bodes really well
for the rest of the year."
This summer marked a refinancing bonanza. Borrowers flocked
to the leveraged loan market to slash borrowing costs. An
extended period of lower rates is likely to draw more issuers to
the loan market to take advantage of favorable interest rates,
but could also attract strategics looking to bolster growth
through add-on acquisitions.
AUGUST BUYOUTS
Within the last month, at least three leveraged buyouts of
over US$1bn have been announced with committed financing, which
promises to boost M&A volume for loans as the year progresses.
Kuster said private equity firms have a record amount of dry
powder on hand to spend and are looking for places to invest.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management announced July
25 that it lined up committed financing from four banks to back
its US$1.6bn purchase of video rental kiosk owner Outerwall Inc.
Pharmaceutical research firm inVentiv netted US$2.65bn to
support an investment by private equity firm Advent
International that was announced August 1.
And banks agreed to back patient satisfaction survey firm
Press Ganey's US$2.35bn buyout by Swedish private equity firm
EQT with debt commitments. The deal was announced August 9.
The announcements come as leveraged issuers have seen
investors rush to buy just about every new deal hitting the
market, including junior debt.
Mixed martial arts franchise Ultimate Fighting Championship
was able to switch a proposed US$500m bond offering backing its
US$4bn buyout by private equity-backed talent agency WME-IMG to
the loan market in late July.
The company added a US$425m second-lien loan to the credit
facility backing the deal and upsized the first-lien loan to
US$1.375bn from US$1.3bn as the deal was heavily oversubscribed.
UFC was able to lower pricing twice on the second-lien loan to
750bp over Libor from initial guidance of 850bp over Libor. The
first-lien loan priced at 400bp over Libor after being proposed
in the 450bp-475bp range, too.
A lot of innovation is happening in the technology space and
larger strategics are looking to build that innovation into
platforms through acquisitions, said Kuster.
Also noteworthy, the oil and gas sector has so far turned
out to be less favorable for M&A than many had anticipated,
likely due to a lack of consensus between buyers and sellers on
commodity prices as well as a lack of available credit in that
space.
(Reporting by Leela Parker Deo and Jonathan Schwarzberg.
Editing by Chris Mangham.)