LONDON Nov 25 The explosion of cut-price
refinancing across Europe as top companies exploit near ideal
borrowing conditions in a liquid loan market to refinance
existing loans early is raising fears that the loan market could
be cannibalising next year's business.
Bankers are enjoying a busy end to the year but concern is
rising over how much business will be left to do in 2014. This
could leave the loan market even more reliant on unpredictable
new-money M&A deals, which were few and far between in 2013.
"Deals that could have happened next year have been dragged
forward as the market is strong, which cannibalises next year's
work," a loan syndicate head said.
The $442.3 billion wave of early refinancing of 2014-16
maturities in the investment grade and leveraged loan markets
has kept banks relatively busy in 2013 so far.
This leaves relatively little refinancing to tackle in 2014
when only $320 billion of Western European loans are due to
mature, rising to $500 billion in 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
Europe's top-rated companies are leading the early
refinancing charge and taking advantage of fierce competition
between banks to secure low priced refinancings of deals with
2014-16 maturities.
Companies with longer-dated maturities that tapped the
market in the last 12 months have also amended existing deals to
extend maturities and cut pricing to the bone in unpopular 'A&E'
deals that save borrowers a set of fees.
"Banks are queuing up to slit their own throats to do these
deals," a senior banker said.
With banks pushing to book deals and chasing mandates to
make budget this year, investment grade loan pricing has
reverted to pre-crisis levels, attracting high quality borrowers
back to the market for early refinancings.
Single A pricing of around 22.5 bps is still some way off
historic lows, but low Libor rates are offering companies some
of the most competitive borrowing rates ever. Some bankers think
that loans could get cheaper yet and margins could hit historic
lows in the next six months.
Oil major Shell is seeking a $6 billion loan to
refinance an existing undrawn $5.1 billion facility that was due
to mature in 2015. AA/Aa1 rated Shell is looking to pay just
12.5 bps on its new deal - the same level it paid on its
financing in 2005.
Early refinancings for Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto
, Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro
, German business software firm SAP and German
utility E.ON have also seen pricing reduced
substantially, while tenors have also been pushed out by five to
seven years.
Steel company Arcelor-Mittal, French building
materials firm Saint-Gobain, French utility EDF
and French industrial gases company Air Liquide
have also recently come back to the loan market to
amend existing deals, extend maturities and slash pricing.
REPRISALS
In the leveraged market, the availability of loan and
high-yield bond financing is encouraging companies to refinance
and reprice existing loans and private equity firms to pay
themselves dividends. While this is good business while it
lasts, it will have an impact on next year's business.
"Given the amount of repricings and dividend
recapitalisations that have happened this year, the list of
deals you can pitch on now is quite significantly lower and
these types of opportunities will be less next year," a leverage
finance banker said.
Advent is taking a 230 million euro dividend out of Dutch
medical supplier Mediq only nine months after buying it. The
company has performed well but a dividend recap would not
normally be on the agenda until 2014.
Carlyle bought UK roadside rescue business RAC in 2011 and
paid itself a dividend in 2012. Carlyle is now seeking another
dividend which removes all of its equity - a deal that would
normally be expected in 18 months to two years bankers said.
Despite worries about next year's pipeline, a highly liquid
market and low pricing could finally convince borrowers to
proceed with M&A deals after uncertainty in early 2013.
"Tight pricing and attractive terms makes issuers and
sponsors understand that the market is strong, which in turn
increases the likelihood of more deals getting done next year,
including M&A," the loan syndicate head said.
Banks hope that a recent strong uptick in European M&A may
bring a new wave of event-driven deals. Several transactions are
being underwritten over year-end with syndications scheduled for
early next year.
Refinancing opportunities will still be around, even if
substantial levels of M&A do not emerge next year - particularly
if pricing falls further - but bankers could be chasing deals
down the credit curve as stronger credits have already
refinanced.
