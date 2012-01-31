(Repeats story published on Jan. 30)
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON Jan 30 European banks are asking
local companies to write syndicated loans under domestic laws
instead of English law so the banks can raise cheaper funding
from the European Central Bank (ECB), banking sources said on
Monday.
With many of Europe's banks having difficulty accessing the
bank funding market, the ECB expanded its long-term repurchase
or 'repo' operation in December to make cheap, long-term cash
available to banks in exchange for collateral. But only loans
documented under domestic European law are currently eligible
for use as collateral, while loans documented under English law
are not.
A recent 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) refinancing for
Italian power company Enel was presented to banks
under Italian law, one of the sources said.
"Enel is seeking to favour this kind of financing (in local
law)," an Enel spokeswoman said.
Top Spanish companies including Gas Natural have
also discussed similar loans, other sources added.
The move, which is worrying other international banks,
points to a more fragmented syndicated loan market and could add
extra layers of complexity to lending by having to incorporate
both English and European law.
But it makes sense for the euro zone's cash-strapped banks
to tailor their capital markets products this way.
"We might see more loans documented under Italian, Spanish
and French law to facilitate funding through the repo market," a
head of loan syndications said.
While lending under domestic law could slash funding costs
for some European banks, more international banks fear a lack of
transparency under more 'borrower-friendly' legal jurisdictions
and increased redenomination risk if the euro collapses.
Nearly all lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa is
currently documented under English law, which is favoured for
its clear and transparent bankruptcy provisions.
Many international banks are wary about lending under
domestic law after suffering heavy losses after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers in countries such as France, which have lower
recovery rates and higher losses for lenders in the event of
default or collapse.
ENEL LEADS THE WAY
A-/A3 rated Enel has been talking to banks about a 2 billion
euro refinancing since early November after lenders said the
company needed to pay a higher interest margin than the 250
basis points (bp) that it was targeting.
Spanish utility Gas Natural previously tried to document an
existing loan under Spanish law but was unsuccessful, one of the
sources said.
The ECB extended the maximum term of its repo to three years
from 13 months in December to provide unlimited long-term
liquidity to the market.
It also widened the acceptable collateral and cut the
reserve ratio from 2 percent to 1 percent, to free up more
collateral for inclusion.
Any loans used as collateral for the ECB repo would be
subject to a haircut of 10 percent for single-A rated assets and
17.5 percent for triple-B rated counterparties, a third banker
said.
Law firms are currently discussing the differences between
legal jurisdictions with lenders and helping them to understand
any additional risk.
A possible compromise could see provisions included for
banks to lend under English law and domestic law.
"Banks are worried about local law and redenomination risk.
We may end up going down a route where you see loans with a
local law tranche and an English law tranche," a second head of
loan syndicate said.
Concern is lingering, however, that the infusion of cash
from the ECB is removing the need for the more disciplined
approach to loan pricing imposed by cash constraints.
"It is worrying that the ECB has opened up its coffers so
easily. It is giving the market some stability and it's why it's
in better shape, but if you go around providing liquidity to
European banks, how are they ever going to get off this drug?"
the loan syndicate head said.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Additional reporting Stephen Jewkes
